11 Tips to Get Started in Dark Souls: Remastered

Prepare to live

In the seven years since it's come out, Dark Souls has become of the strangest fixtures in gaming. It's a great game, sure. But it's also an endless font of memes. It's the second entry in a sprawling series that's gotten more bizarre over the years. And it's a focal point of the "difficulty in games" discussion. In Oct. 2018, Dark Souls: Remastered finally debuted on Nintendo Switch, making it the perfect companion for a long flight, as long as you're not prone to chucking portable consoles in anger.If Dark Souls: Remastered is your first foray into the series, there's a good chance that you're going to need all the help you can get. We've compiled a list of handy tips for beginners in order to get you through the game's first level and a little beyond. May the flames guide thee.