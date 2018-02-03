Best-Rated Bluetooth TV Adapters

Bluetooth can be a boon for the living room or your bedroom.

With this technology's help, you can dramatically transform your entertainment experience. Thanks to Bluetooth adapters, instead of listening to TV shows and movies using your set's built-in speakers, you have the option of using any pair of Bluetooth headphones. That way, you can enjoy private listening.

Better yet, you can use Bluetooth for a variety of other functions, including streaming audio to speakers and other wireless devices.

Where should you start? We researched the most highly rated Bluetooth TV adapters on Amazon and vetted them via Fakespot, a service that identifies fake reviews. Here's what's worth your time (and money).

Credit: FirstE