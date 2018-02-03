Best-Rated Bluetooth TV Adapters
Bluetooth can be a boon for the living room or your bedroom.
With this technology's help, you can dramatically transform your entertainment experience. Thanks to Bluetooth adapters, instead of listening to TV shows and movies using your set's built-in speakers, you have the option of using any pair of Bluetooth headphones. That way, you can enjoy private listening.
Better yet, you can use Bluetooth for a variety of other functions, including streaming audio to speakers and other wireless devices.
Where should you start? We researched the most highly rated Bluetooth TV adapters on Amazon and vetted them via Fakespot, a service that identifies fake reviews. Here's what's worth your time (and money).
Avantree aptX Bluetooth Transmitter
The Avantree aptX Bluetooth Transmitter is all about getting your TV audio to your headphones or speakers. The $50 accessory plugs into your TV via its optical port and gives you the ability to wirelessly stream your TV's audio to two headphones or speakers at the same time. It has a "Class 1" Bluetooth connection that will beam audio up to 100 feet away.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 starsFakespot Grade: A
TaoTronics Bluetooth Transmitter and Receiver
TaoTronics offers a Bluetooth transmitter and receiver that sits next to your television and connects to it via the optical audio port. Once it's connected, you can beam audio to two different sources, including headphones and speakers, simultaneously. TaoTronics promises "low latency" in its device, which comes with an internal battery that can last up to 15 hours on a charge.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars
Fakespot Grade: A
Avantree Long Range Bluetooth Transmitter
Avantree's Long Range Bluetooth Transmitter is ideal for those times you want to do some yard work but also want to listen to what's happening in the game. The device can beam audio up to 164 feet when you have a line of sight and 70 feet when you don't. The unit can connect to your TV via RCA or optical and is rated for less than a 40-millisecond delay to reduce the chances of poor audio syncing. It connects to up to two devices at the same time.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars
Fakespot Grade: B
Avantree Bluetooth Transmitter for TV
Another Avantree option, the Avantree Bluetooth 4.2 Transmitter for TV, is worth considering. The small, circular device connects to your big screen via RCA and offers less than 40-millisecond latency to improve lip-syncing. It also comes with Bluetooth Class 1, which allows it to beam audio to two devices within 100 feet of the unit. There's no built-in battery, but it can be powered via your TV's USB port.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars
Fakespot Grade: B
FirstE 2-in-1 Bluetooth Transmitter
The FirstE 2-in-1 Bluetooth Transmitter is among the cheapest options available. The accessory simply plugs into your television's RCA port and is capable of beaming audio to the device of your choosing. Like more expensive options, it can work with two devices at the same time, but its battery life is on the short side, at up to 8 hours. The FirstE can be used in the home or in the car.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars
Fakespot Grade: B
TaoTronics Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter
Another TaoTronics option, the company's Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter, offers a nice balance of affordability and features. The device plugs into your TV's RCA port and delivers audio to two devices at the same time. TaoTronics promises low latency for enhanced lip-syncing and says the accessory will last for 10 hours on a charge.
Amazon Rating: 4.5 stars
Fakespot Grade: B
HomeSpot Bluetooth Transmitter for TV
HomeSpot's $36 Bluetooth Transmitter for TV plugs into your TV via optical audio. Once it's connected, the device can support Bluetooth 4.0 devices and deliver wireless audio up to 30 feet away. Two Bluetooth devices can be connected to the transmitter at once, and there are indicator lights on the top to let you know whether things are operating properly. HomeSpot also promises low latency for proper lip syncing.
Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Fakespot Grade: A
Jupi-storm Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver
If you're on a budget, the Jupi-storm Bluetooth Transmitter Receiver is worth considering. The device connects to your television's RCA port. It has a built-in battery for portable use, though Jupi-storm doesn't say how long it should last. Whenever it runs out of battery life, however, you can simply plug it into a USB port to recharge it.
Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Fakespot Grade: A
QOFOWIN Bluetooth Transmitter
The QOFOWIN Bluetooth Transmitter is the smallest unit in this roundup with a USB-drive look. The device, which can deliver audio up to 32 feet away, plugs into your TV's RCA port. It can also be charged via USB. It'll pair with only one device at a time, but if you're on a budget, the QOFOWIN is worth considering.
Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Fakespot Grade: A
TaoTronics Bluetooth Wireless Portable Transmitter
TaoTronics offers its $22 Bluetooth Wireless Portable Transmitter for those on a budget. The device plugs into your TV's RCA port and can beam audio up to 30 feet away. The transmitter works with a single Bluetooth device at a time and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge. It also has a USB charging port for replenishing its battery.
Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Fakespot Grade: A
Golvery Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter and Receiver
The Golvery Bluetooth 4.1 Transmitter and Receiver connects to your TV via RCA and works with Bluetooth 4.1 and under. It can deliver audio up to 30 feet away and offers one of the longest battery-life ratings in this roundup: 14 hours. Golvery promises low latency in its unit and says that you can take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don't like it.
Amazon Rating: 4 stars
Fakespot Grade: B
pilyakaleks 12 March 2018 15:08And what about these items? I was advised to look at the reviews on the Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter and the Etekcity Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver Audio Adapter (NFC-Enabled)Reply