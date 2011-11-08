Jeep Makes a Special Modern Warfare 3 Wranger Rubicon

November 8, 2011 UPDATE:

With the launch of the game, we now have official pricing and availability of this branded ride:

The 2012 Jeep Wrangler Call of Duty: MW3 Special Edition will hit showrooms in December with a starting price of $37,295 for the two-door model. The special edition Jeep coincides with the release of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 video game.

You can also put your name in the hat to win one of these on Facebook.



Original Story:

Just as there was a special edition Jeep for Call of Duty: Black Ops, there will be another one for Modern Warfare 3.

Unveiled at the Call of Duty XP event last week, the MW3 Special Edition Jeep is based on the Wrangler Rubicon in black or silver with wheels finished in semi-gloss black. The exterior features “Call of Duty: MW3 Special Edition” graphics on the front fenders and spare tire cover.

The vehicle also features a unique “power-dome” hood, along with such Mopar accessories as a winch-ready front bumper, rear bumper, rock rails, taillamp guards and a fuel-filler door. The limited-edition Wrangler will also come with 32-inch off-road tires, live axles with locking differentials in the front and rear, and a two-speed transfer case.

Available dealer-installed Mopar performance parts include a Warn winch, 2-inch lift kit and classic five-spoke wheels.

Interior appointments include model-specific black seats with accent stitching and Call of Duty logos, unique gauge cluster graphics, dashboard serialized plaque, dashboard grab handle with logo, accent stitching on arm rest, console lid, and steering wheel, Mopar Slush Mats with logo, and rear cargo mat with logo (Unlimited only).

If you're not in the market for such a Jeep, that's ok, because you can drive the virtual version of this vehicle in Modern Warfare 3 when it launches November 8, 2011.

Also worth mentioning was the excellent demonstration event that Jeep held with Activision at the Call of Duty XP event. We couldn't film the entire thing, but we were able to catch everything from when we were inside the Jeep. Check that video out below: