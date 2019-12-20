At just $49—and often available for much less—the third-generation Echo Dot is one of the best-value smart speakers you can buy. This sleek and portable design has fantastic audio for its size, and is one of the least expensive ways of incorporating Alexa (and all the best Alexa skills) into your home.

Setting up the Echo Dot only takes a few minutes, even if you’re new to smart home devices. Here’s how to get your Amazon Echo Dot up and running.

How to set up the Amazon Echo Dot

Step 1: Download and open the Alexa app (Android and iOS) on your smartphone or tablet.

Step 2: Select Devices in the lower right corner.

Step 3: Press the Plus sign in the top right corner, or press the hamburger menu (the three horizontal lines) in the upper left corner

Step 4: “Add Device.”

Step 5: Press the Amazon Echo icon, followed by the Echo Dot icon that appears on the next screen. Then, press the image of the third-generation Echo Dot.

Step 6: Plug in your Echo Dot using the included power adapter. Once the blue light ring has turned orange, your device is in Setup Mode.

Step 7: Wait for your Echo Dot to appear on your phone and select it. You’ll be prompted to go to your Wi-Fi settings. Once there, select the network called “Amazon-XXX.” Then, return to the Alexa app.

Step 8: Choose the Wi-Fi network to which you want to connect your Echo Dot. Enter your password if required.

Step 9: Select the external speaker your Echo Dot will be using. If you won’t be connecting this device to an external speaker, skip this step.

Step 10: Select the room where your Echo Dot is located (or create a new room).

