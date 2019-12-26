If you received an Echo Dot with Clock during the holidays, you might be wondering how to set it up. It’s not all that much different from the standard, third-generation Echo Dot . But the added LED display supports certain settings you might not know about.

Here’s how to set up with Echo Dot with Clock, plus the basic functions that make it more clever than its display-less Echo relatives .

How to set up the Echo Dot with Clock

Step 1: Plug in the Echo Dot with Clock to power it on. When it's ready to connect, the light around the top of the device will turn orange. (Here's a guide to what all of the Alexa light colors mean). Download the Alexa app to your mobile device and connect to your home Wi-Fi network to begin the setup process.

Step 2: In the Alexa app, select devices on the bottom menu bar > ‘+’ icon in the upper right corner > Add device > Amazon Echo > Echo Dot > 3rd Generation.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Select ‘Yes’ to search for your Echo Dot with Clock. Select the Echo Dot from the list of available devices. It might have a number after it–it won’t matter to the setup process.

Step 4: Enter your Wi-Fi credentials to add your Echo Dot with Clock to your home network.

Step 5: Follow the prompts to customize your Echo Dot with Clock. You can change the name of the speaker, designate the location, make it understand your voice, and more. Check out our guide to Alexa for getting started with a new Echo device.

What can the Echo Dot with Clock display?

Timers and alarms.

Time with your preferred format (24 or 12-hour clock).

Outdoor temperature.

Changes on volume, equalizer, and display brightness.

How to control the Echo Dot with Clock display

Here are some things you can say to operate your Echo Dot with Clock’s display:

"Alexa, turn display [on / off]."

"Alexa, turn clock [on / off]."

"Alexa, change to 24-hour clock format."

"Alexa, set brightness to 10."

"Alexa, change brightness to minimum."

"Alexa, set a timer."

For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.