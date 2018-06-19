Galaxy Note 9 Leak Reveals Design Early

It's widely expected that the Galaxy Note 9 will look a lot like last year's Galaxy Note 8 when it arrives later this summer. A new leak of showing the screen the rumored smartphone shows just how faithful it will be to its predecessor design.

The leaked image appeared on Twitter courtesy of IceUniverse, who's developed something of a reputation for disclosing details about phones prior to their release. The photo reportedly showcases the Note 9's screen panel.

To the naked eye, this panel looks a lot like the one you'd find on the Galaxy Note 8. It has the same elongated screen with minimal bezels. There's a slender top bezel to house the front camera and earpiece and a little bit of a chin at the bottom, just like you see on the Note 8.

Looks can be deceiving, though. BGR, which reported on IceUniverse's leak, notes that the bezels appear to be smaller on this panel than they were on the Note 8. That could make for a phone with slightly smaller design.

This isn't just idle speculation. Samsung already pulled off this feat earlier this year when it released the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Both of those phones retained the look of their predecessors while slightly shrinking the bezels. That allowed the Galaxy S9 to feature the same sized screen as the S8 but in a more compact frame. It wouldn't be out of character for Samsung to take that same approach with the Note 9.

Of course, the Note 9's screen is expected to increase to 6.4 inches, up from the 6.3-inch Infinity Display on the Note 8. Shrinking the bezels on the new phone could help Samsung expand that display without adding to the phone's overall size.

Besides a larger screen and thiner bezels, the Note 9 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, improved dual rear cameras and a new version of the Bixby personal assistant. Samsung is expected to unveil its new phone on August 9 with the device shipping later that month.