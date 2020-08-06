Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9: Should you upgrade?

With the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Samsung is hoping to show off just what it can do with 5G, fast-refreshing displays and powerful cameras. And it's an effort that could convince Galaxy Note 9 owners to upgrade their two-year-old phablet if the latest phablets take their place among the best Samsung phones.

The upgrade-or-not decision isn't a clear cut one. We're holding on to smartphones for longer stretches of time these days, and the prices on Samsung's new phones — the Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999 while the Ultra commands a four-figure price — may convince Note 9 users that their still serviceable phones have more life in them.

But Samsung has definitely improved upon its 2018 phablets with the latest Galaxy Note models. In this Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 comparison, we'll look at what's changed for Samsung's phablets and whether the new features are worth the cost of an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 specs

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Note 9 Screen size (Resolution) 6.7 inches (2400 x 1080) 6.9 inches (3088 x 1444; 120Hz) 6.4 inches (2960 x 1440) CPU Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 845 RAM 8GB 12GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB microSD? No Yes Yes Rear cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide angle 108MP main, 12MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, laser focus sensor Dual 12MP Front camera 10MP 10MP 8MP Battery size 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,000 mAh Size 6.36 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches 6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches 6.3 x 3 x 0.34 inches Weight 6.84 ounces 7.33 ounces 7.1 ounches

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 prices

If you bought a Galaxy Note 9 when that phone first debuted in 2018, you would have paid $999 for a 6GB model with 128GB of storage. Your phone would just about be paid off now if you bought that phone on an installment plan.

The Galaxy Note 20 costs that same $999, but this time you're getting a phone with 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. (There's no microSD slot on the Note 20 like there was on the Note 9.) Upgrade to the Note 20 Ultra, and you're looking at a $1,299 phone with 128GB of storage. Increasing the on-board capacity to 512GB will set you back $1,449.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Samsung has just taken the wraps off the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, so pre-order deals are only now starting to emerge — most likely with trade-ins offering you some sort of credit you can use to reduce the cost of your new phablet. Right now, with pre-orders on the Note 20 starting August 6, Samsung is offering a $150 credit you can apply to other Samsung purchases. That sound you just heard was a drop hitting the bucket.

Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 design and displays

The Note 9 came in just a single model with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen. For the Note 20, Samsung lets you choose between two sizes. The standard Note 20 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, and if that's not big enough, the Note 20 Ultra increases the display size to 6.9 inches.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Note 20 may cost the same as the Note 9, but Samsung has used decidedly cheaper materials on its new phablet. The Note 20 features a plastic body, albeit one that's designed to look and feel like glass. The illusion might hold up at first glance, but use the Note 20 on a regular basis, and you'll likely notice it's not built from the same materials as the Note 9. The Note 20 Ultra, in contrast, lives up to its high-end price tag.

The Note 20 feels like a step back from the Note 9 in another way. Samsung's older phones boast a resolution of 2960 x 1440. The Note 20 makes do with Full HD resolution, while the Note 20 Ultra sports the sharper screen with Quad HD resolution. That Note 20 Ultra screen also boasts a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate that adjusts depending on what kind of activity you're doing with your phone. You won't find that faster refresh rate on the Galaxy Note 9 so scrolling won't be as smooth and supported games won't be as immersive. Then again, the Galaxy Note 20 doesn't support that feature either.

Galaxy Note 9 (Image credit: Future)

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra use a punch-hole cutout to house their lone front camera which allows Samsung to shrink the bezels on those two new phones. The Galaxy Note 9 predates Samsung's switch to Infinity O displays, so you'll still get a noticeable bezel at the top and bottom of the display. The Note 9 also features a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone instead of embedding the sensor underneath the display, as Samsung did with the Note 20 and Note 20 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 cameras

Remember when two cameras on the back of a phone was the height of luxury? If you're still using the Galaxy Note 9, you surely do as that handset uses a pair of 12-megapixel shooters to handle mobile photography. Things have gotten more sophisticated with the new crop of Galaxy Note phones, as both of the latest models offer at least a trio of sensors.

Galaxy Note 20 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Note 20 Ultra has the more elaborate camera array of the pair, highlighted by its 108MP main shooter. A 12MP ultra wide camera and 12MP telephoto lens capable of supporting a 5x optical zoom completes the trio of cameras, while a laser autofocus sensor should improve the phone's ability to quickly focus on shots. The standard Note 20 features a 12MP main lens, 12MP ultra wide camera and 64MP telephoto lens with 3x lossless zoom.

While these camera specs are reminiscent of what Samsung offered with this spring's Galaxy S20 phones, for Note 9 users, this will be a big upgrade in what their phones can shoot. Throw in the Note 20 Ultra's ability to shoot 8K video in a 21:9 aspect ratio at up to 24 frames per second, and the cameras are a decided upgrade over what Samsung's phablet offered just two years ago.

Galaxy Note 9 (Image credit: Future)

Up front, both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a 10MP selfie cam. That's more megapixels than the 8MP shooter on the front of the Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 performance

Performance is another area where the latest Notes figure to outshine 2018's phablet. The Galaxy Note 9 featured a Snapdragon 845 processor, and while that was the best available system-on-chip for Android phones at the time, chip maker Qualcomm has made big strides since then in terms of power and efficiency.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The result is the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which powers both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. We haven't had the chance to benchmark this new chipset in either Samsung phone yet, but we have tested in the Asus ROG Phone 3. Benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 865 don't quite match the best-in-class performance you get from the A13 Bionic chip used in Apple's current iPhones, but it's the closest a Snapdragon mobile processor has come to matching Apple's silicon. If you upgrade from the Galaxy Note 9, you'll definitely notice more processing power with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

You'll also be able to connect to 5G networks with the Galaxy Note 20 models, something that simply wasn't possible with the Galaxy Note 9. The Snapdragon 865 Plus ships with a 5G-capable modem, and the Note 20 models support all flavors of 5G, so expect faster data speeds if you live in an area with 5G coverage.

Galaxy 9 owners will notice more restrictive storage, at least if you go with the Note 20. Unlike both the Note 9 and Note 20 Ultra, there's no microSD slot on the Note 20. So the 128GB of onboard storage in that phone's only configuration better be good enough for your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 S Pen

The Galaxy Note 9 saw one of the most significant changes to the S Pen that comes with Samsung's phablet, as Samsung added Bluetooth connectivity to the stylus. That enabled Note users to turn the S Pen into a remote control that could snap pictures, run presentations and control music playback. Subsequent S Pen updates added support for air gestures.

Galaxy Note 9 (Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Note 20 continues that trend, offering new Anywhere actions that let you use the stylus to return to the home screen, take a screenshot and go back to a recent app, among other commands. The more significant change to the S Pen is that it's more responsive. The Note 20 Ultra reaps the biggest gain here with latency of just 9ms. But even the Note 20 enjoys faster response time as the 26ms latency is an improvement of 40% over last year's Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 battery

The Galaxy Note 9 featured a 4,000 mAh that allowed it to last a very long time on a charge. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra use even bigger batteries — 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively. And while those phones have bigger screens to keep powered up and 5G connectivity to support, presumably the more power-efficient Snapdragon 865 Plus will help the new phablets last a long time on a charge. We'll have to run some tests before we can see whether the new Galaxy Notes deliver some of the best phone battery life by lasting 11 hours or more.

Galaxy Note 20 (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung has stepped up its charging game since the Galaxy Note 9 came out. While that phone featured 15W charging, you now get a 25W charger with the new Galaxy Note models. In the case of the Galaxy Note 20, Samsung is promising that you can get a drained battery up to 50% in half-an-hour.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 9 outlook

Two years is a lifetime in the world of smartphones, so the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are going to have some obvious improvements over the Galaxy Note 9. The new phones have a faster processor, more cameras, bigger batteries and larger displays. In the case of the Note 20 Ultra, you'll even get a faster refresh rate for a more immersive experience.

Whether those changes are enough to justify the steep price of an upgrade though is difficult to say, at least until we've had more time to test the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Note 9 owners may not care for the cheaper materials Samsung has used for the Note 20 or for that new phone's downgraded resolution. And even with its substantial improvements, the Note 20 Ultra commands a steep price.