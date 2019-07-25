Best Galaxy Note 9 Deals in July 2019

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best smartphones of 2019. Sure, the Galaxy Note 10 is just around the corner, but the Note 9 is still one of the best Android phones you can buy.



The good news is that Note 9 deals are now better than they've ever been. Everyone from Amazon to Walmart is slashing the phone's price and each week it's price dips lower and lower.



For instance, B&H Photo has the Unlocked Galaxy Note 9 for on sale for $599.99. That's $400 off and the best deal we've ever seen for an unlocked Note 9. But before you hit that buy button, here's why we think the Note 9 should be your next smartphone.

(Image credit: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy Note 9 at a glance

SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size: 6.4 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 845 (US)/Exynos 9810 (WW) | Cameras: Dual 12 MP (Rear);8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 6 GB/128, 512 GB

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 9 is the best big-screen phone you can get. It's that simple. It has a gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED LCD (2960 x 1440) that offers deep, rich colors and make watching movies on it a completely immersive experience. In terms of performance, it gets smoked by the new iPhones — and the OnePlus 6 — but we found it offers a better all-around value with more storage, better battery life, and microSD expansion.

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $999 now $599.99 @ B&H Photo

This is hands down the best Note 9 deal we've seen. Colors are selling out fast, but B&H still has the Midnight Black model on sale for $599.99, which is the cheapest price we've seen for an unlocked Note 9. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $999 now $679 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has the Note 9 at its lowest price ever. (This price is available on the Midnight Black model only). We don't expect this price to last too long, so get it while you still can. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $999 now $799.99 @ Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung has its unlocked Note 9 on sale for $799.99. If you purchase it from Samsung and activate it on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, you can snag it for $699.99. View Deal

Unlocked Galaxy Note 9: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is currently taking up to $400 off the Note 9. The unlocked model is $250 off, but if you buy via Best Buy and activate it on one of the carriers, you can save up to $400 off. View Deal

Galaxy Note 9: $25/mo over 18 months ($450 total)

Sign up for Sprint's 18-month Flex plan, and you'll pay $25/month for your Note 9 lease. You can then opt to buy it or upgrade to a new model. View Deal

Galaxy Note 9: free $300 Visa Reward Card

AT&T has the Note 9 at full price, but when you buy it and sign up for a monthly plan, you'll get a $300 Visa Reward card. View Deal

Galaxy Note 9: Get free Galaxy S10e (or get $750 off any Galaxy)

Need to get more than one Galaxy? Currently at Verizon, if you buy a Note 9 (under monthly contract) you'll get your choice of a free Galaxy S10e or $750 off the purchase of any other Galaxy phone. View Deal