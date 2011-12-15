Trending

The Galaxy Nexus is Finally on Sale at Verizon Today

By

Is it too late to change my letter to Santa?

We were beginning to think it might never be released but, surprisingly, it looks like those Costco rumors were correct. Late yesterday, Verizon made the Galaxy Nexus release official, highlighting today, December 15, as launch day. This morning, the most anticipated Android phone of the year is finally available to buy in stores, so if you weren't able to snag one from an unsuspecting Best Buy employee this past weekend, you can now mosey on down to your local Verizon branch and pick one up. As we had heard before, the price for the device is $299.99 on top of a two-year contract.

Those that need reminding, the Galaxy Nexus is the first Ice Cream Sandwich phone and boasts a 4.65-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a 1280×720 resolution; a dual-core 1.2 GHz Ti OMAP 4460 CPU; PowerVR SGX540 graphics; 1GB of RAM; up to 32GB of storage; a 5-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video and an additional 1.3-megapixel affair up front; a 1750 mAh battery; NFC; and, of course, Android 4.0. As far as form-factor is concerned, the phone's screen is slightly concave, ensuring the phone is comfortable against your face when you're talking. Similarly, the back is slightly curved to make it more comfortable to hold. Samsung has also ditched the glossy black case that Nexus S users are so used to wiping finger prints off of; in its place is a textured non-slip back that should please the clumsy and the obsessive wipers alike.

So, who's buying one?

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zoemayne 15 December 2011 21:09
    I'll get one next week after you guys take the higher risk! No rush for me.
    Reply
  • Mathos 15 December 2011 21:25
    Hopefully the price will have dropped considerably by February when my renewal comes up, that or hopefully its onsale at Wally world or somethin.
    Reply
  • masterasia 15 December 2011 21:26
    Been following this phone for about 2 months now. If only it had a better camera, it would be the boss. But I gotta give it to the HTC ReZound at the moment. Seems like Samsung/Google went backwards on the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S2 is very similar, it's just that it doesn't have 720p resolution. I'm thinking the Tegra 3 phones will be better. Maybe I'll have to wait till Motorola releases a Nexus phone. There's always something wrong with the Nexus phones that make it a deal breaker for me.
    Reply
  • 15 December 2011 22:05
    We were beginning to think it might never be released but...

    Rolled out an update for their motorola droid bionic too... I was wondering if I was gonna get some love... no clue what it actually did though...
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 15 December 2011 22:16
    awsome phone... if only it was on sprint ._< i don't like limited data so verizon or at&t just aren't options... to bad my phone selection on sprint leaves something to be desired
    Reply
  • 15 December 2011 22:33
    I bought it on monday from vodafone Romania and i like it, i upgraded from sg2 BUT the camera on the sg2 is net superior than the nexus and also internet browsing seems to be smoother on sg2, in all the other things nexus is better and it looks and feels supperior to sg2. The phone was locked on vodafone ro so i had to pay them 45euros to send me the network unlock code for my nexus. It is the best android phone and android4 rulz!
    Reply
  • stingray71 15 December 2011 23:14
    Bionic update was huge. Fixed several little annoying issues and few big ones. One being auto focus on the camera. Other was data connection drop outs, auto issues, also fixed "black screen of death", only cure was to pull the battery. Solid phone now.

    Slated to get ICS as well!
    Reply
  • ksharp25 15 December 2011 23:31
    ..So, who's buying one?

    Not I. Not yet anyway. After the deluge of coverage of the phones less than stellar performance, and major sound bug, and other issues from Europeans that have the phone, I will wait for a few patches/issue resolutions on this device before I throw my $299 on it.
    Reply
  • ikefu 15 December 2011 23:36
    Picked mine up already

    Its freaking amazing. The screen is gorgeous and my apps and movies look crazy good on the 720p screen.

    I will be rooting it tonight and then the real fun will start =)
    Reply
  • Yuka 16 December 2011 00:32
    ikefuPicked mine up alreadyIts freaking amazing. The screen is gorgeous and my apps and movies look crazy good on the 720p screen.I will be rooting it tonight and then the real fun will start =)
    Could you do some video decoding in 1080p? I really want to know if it supports Hi10P >_<

    Also, does it have the ability to read USB sticks with the adapter as the Galaxy S II does?

    Cheers!
    Reply