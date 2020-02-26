The best Apple TV apps and games in 2020

The best Apple TV apps help you get more out of Apple's streaming device. There's everything from games and fitness apps to shopping and recipe apps.

Like other streaming boxes, Apple TV lets you watch your favorite shows and movies, but it stands out due to its Siri remote (for voice searching pretty much anything) and its wide range of apps.

If you subscribe to Apple Arcade, you can play premium games on the Apple TV for just $4.99 a month and pick up where you left off on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple TV also gives you access to all the best streaming services, from Disney Plus and Netflix to Sling TV.

To make it easier to for you to find the best Apple TV apps, we've broken it all down into several categories, including streaming services, music and video, games, health and fitness and more.

From apps that let you binge on movies and TV shows to ones dedicated to solving puzzles, practicing yoga and shopping, these are the best Apple TV apps available.

Best Apple TV streaming service apps

Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus is one of the best Apple TV apps for anyone who cares about the many Disney franchises, including Star Wars and Marvel. You also get access to original shows, The Simpsons and more. It costs $6.99 per month and gives you access to the entire Disney catalog. And you can bundle Disney Plus with Hulu for just $13 per month. The Disney Plus app for Apple TV is a must have.

Download

Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

We wish the Netflix app integrated better with Apple's TV app (which is the guide). But this service still provides access to a wide variety of compelling original shows and movies, from Stranger Things and House of Cards to Luke Cage.

Download

Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It took a long time, but Amazon Prime Video offers is one of the best Apple TV apps for entertainment. Amazon'’s Prime Video gives you access to thousands of shows and television shows, including lots of free content if you're a Prime subscriber. You can also use the service to watch Amazon's original series through the service.

Download

Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer entrants into the Apple TV market, but it’s worth streaming for its $4.99 per month. With a subscription, you get access to Apple’s original programming, including The Morning Show and See, among others. Best of all, its visual quality and reliability are outstanding.

Download

HBO Now

(Image credit: HBO)

If you’ve cut the cord and want to watch some of HBO’s outstanding content, you’ll need to sign up for the company’s $15-a-month HBO Now. With it, you can watch all of HBO’s series and get access to a large library of films. You can even use HBO Now to stream sports, documentaries, and other content exclusive to the network.

Download

YouTube TV

(Image credit: Google)

Cutting the cord is never easy and finding a suitable service to consider is even more difficult. But with help from YouTube TV, you might find it to be simple. The YouTube TV service, which costs $50 per month, gives you streaming access to more than 70 channels, including local sports and news. It even features DVR support. This is the best Apple TV apps for those thinking about ditching cable.

Download

Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

If you're a Hulu subscriber, download this app to your Apple TV. The stream quality is stellar, and you can watch everything from classics like Seinfeld (all nine seasons) to exclusives like The Mindy Project. Plus, Hulu integrates with Apple's TV app, so from the home screen, you can quickly access shows you've been watching.

Download

Best Apple TV music and video apps

Pandora

(Image credit: Pandora)

Pandora has long been one of the most popular streaming-music apps and its easily one of the best Apple TV apps for music. The service lets you create stations and curates songs based on your tastes. As you might expect, the app includes large album artwork and easily accessible controls. You can use Pandora for free, but you can also sign up for a paid version that will eliminate ads.

Download

YouTube

(Image credit: YouTube)

Like the fourth-generation Apple TV, the Apple TV 4K is compatible with a key app that wasn't available in earlier models: YouTube. After downloading the free YouTube app, you can stream videos, movies and more. The stream quality is quite good, and the breadth of content is impressive.

Download

Apple Music

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Music is the tech giant’s $10-a-month streaming music service. When you sign up, you can access Apple Music’s millions of songs, as well as curated playlists to listen to the music you love. Apple Music also features a For You section, so you can discover new music that are similar to the tracks you enjoy.

Download

Discovery Go

(Image credit: Discovery)

If you're a Discovery Channel lover, the Discovery Go app is a must-have for the Apple TV. The app lets you watch full episodes and live TV from Discovery Channel. And it's available to you for free with your TV subscription. The app includes Shark Week programming, Naked and Afraid, and other popular Discovery shows.

Download

Showtime Anytime

(Image credit: Showtime)

Showtime Anytime is a must-have if you're a Showtime subscriber through your cable or satellite provider. This app gives you access to all the latest hits, including Homeland and Ray Donovan, as well as older favorites like Dexter.

Download

Comedy Central

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

The free Comedy Central app has a surprisingly robust amount of content, making it one of the best Apple TV apps. It features a slew of stand-up specials and gives you access to some of the network's best series, like South Park and The Daily Show. There is also some short-form content you'll want to check out.

Download

Best Apple TV game apps

Apple Arcade ($4.99/month)

(Image credit: Arcade)

This year, Apple launched its Apple Arcade game-streaming service. For $5 a month (or $50 a year), you can access more than 100 Apple Arcade games, ranging from simple and fun titles to more sophisticated titles that rival some console titles. Apple Arcade offers gaming fun for anyone in the family, and is one you don’t want to miss, if you enjoy casual but fun games.

Learn more

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap ($7.99)

(Image credit: DotEmu)

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap won an award as the best Apple TV game for good reason. It features an outstanding storyline, great-looking graphics, and an impressive soundtrack. It makes all your time searching for a cure to your half-human, half-lizard problems all the more enjoyable. The title costs $7,99 but overall it's one of the best Apple TV games.

Download

Drawful 2 ($9.99)

(Image credit: Jackbox Games)

Drawful 2 is a game like Pictionary that combines the touch screen on your iPhone or iPad with your Apple TV to create a really compelling video game. The app requires you to draw different clues on your device and for teammates to try to figure out what you’re drawing. It’s a fun family game you can play with anyone.

Download

Just Dance Now

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you’re looking for a free party game that can get people off the couch and moving, consider picking up Just Dance Now. The app shows you how to dance to more than 500 songs from some of the industry’s biggest names, including Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and others.

Download

Crossy Road

(Image credit: Hipster Whale)

Crossy Road is one of the more addictive free games you can download to your Apple TV. It's a top-down title with basic graphics that asks you to simply hop your way across a road. (Think Frogger.) It's simple, easy to play and incredibly fun.

Download

Alto's Adventure ($0.99)

(Image credit: Snowman)

Alto's Adventure has been called one of the most compelling and visually stunning games on Apple devices, so it's perhaps no surprise that this app has earned a spot on our best Apple TV apps list. The game places you in a village and immediately thrusts you into a fascinating adventure.

Download

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic ($2.99)

(Image credit: Sega)

There's something so charming about turning on your Apple TV and launching Sonic the Hedgehog Classic. The game delivers the full Sonic experience you remember in all his wacky and fast-paced glory.

Download

Machinarium ($4.99)

(Image credit: Amanita Design)

If you're on the lookout for a more sophisticated game, try Machinarium. Your goal is to help Josef the robot save his girlfriend in this quirky title. The graphics are beautiful, and the gameplay is stellar.

Download

Sky Force Reloaded

(Image credit: Infinite Dream Inc.)

One of the most interesting and fun games on Apple TV, Sky Force Reloaded offers arcade-style, shoot-'em-up action in 4K HDR. The game has 15 stages and a variety of aircraft to help you take on enemies and bring down big bosses.

Download

Framed 2 ($4.99)

(Image credit: Loveshack)

Framed 2 has some of the most interesting visuals of any game on Apple TV. In this noir puzzle game, you're tasked with modifying comic book frames to change the story. It's also pretty easy to control the action via the Siri remote's touchpad.

Download

Riptide GP: Renegade ($2.99)

(Image credit: Vector Unit)

If you're looking for a game that can take advantage of the Apple TV 4K's power and that looks like a traditional console title, Riptide GP: Renegade is a good bet. The game is a hydrojet racing title that feels fast-paced and fun. And with the ability to perform nifty stunts, you'll keep coming back for more.

Download

Best Apple TV health and fitness apps

At Home Workouts by Daily Burn

(Image credit: Daily Burn)

When it’s cold and you don’t want to go to the gym, consider trying out At Home Workouts by Daily Burn. One of the best Apple TV apps, this free app comes with more than 1,000 audio and video workouts, as well as a new group workout each day. Better yet, you can pick different workouts, based on what part of the body you’re looking to target.

Download

Calm

(Image credit: calm)

There are few things more important to your health than your mental health. And with Calm, you can go a long way in helping yourself to meditate and improve your emotional well-being. Calm can also be used to soothe you after a long day and help you get to sleep. So, whether you want to meditate, sleep, or just feel better mentally, the free Calm app is for you.

Download

Yoga Studio ($3.99)

(Image credit: GAIAM)

Yoga Studio is an app aimed at getting you back into the Zen way of living. It delivers instruction on how to get into different positions, and works well for both novices and experts. This is one of the best Apple TV apps for fitness because it's like having your own personal yoga instructor in your living room.

Download

White Noise ($0.99)

(Image credit: Mike Kotsch)

Sometimes, a little meditation goes a long way. And that's where the 99-cent White Noise app comes in. The app lets you pick from a slew of sounds designed to help you focus. It's a nice app to have after a long day at the office.

Download

Alo Moves

(Image credit: Alo LLC)

Alo Moves is the app formerly known as Cody. But it still comes with all of the great yoga you’d expect from the earlier version. The app features a variety of classes for you to watch, as well as practice videos, so you can work on specific poses and other techniques to improve your skills. Best of all, the app is free.

Download

Best Apple TV sports apps

ESPN Plus

(Image credit: ESPN)

If you’re a UFC fan or you simply want more access to sports on your TV or on the go, you'll want to subscribe to the $5-a-month ESPN Plus. The best Apple TV app for sports fan, this streaming service allows you to watch every UFC pay-per-view fight and gives you access to everything from basketball and baseball to cricket and rugby. Overall, ESPN Plus is a great choice.

Download

MLB At Bat

(Image credit: MLB)

Major League Baseball has invested heavily in Apple TV, with the organization’s MLB At Bat app. The program allows you to stream select live games and highlights, and includes live pitch tracking so you can see how a team is pitching to a batter. Add that to its live scoreboard and team tracking, and MLB At Bat is a winner.

Download

WWE Network

(Image credit: WWE)

Wrestling fans now have more options, thanks to AEW, but in the world of wrestling, WWE is still tops. And at $10 per month for WWE Network, you can get access to all of WWE’s pay-per-views, including Wrestlemania, as well as its entire library of programming. WWE is also adding plenty of new, original content to make its service even more appealing.

Download

DAZN

(Image credit: DAZN)

If you’re a boxing fan, you might know that trying to access the latest and greatest fights isn’t so easy. But that’s where DAZN comes in. The streaming app allows you to access all the latest boxing matches, as well as a variety of mixed martial arts fights. The service costs $99 per year or $19.99 per month.

Download

Best Apple TV science and learning apps

PBS Video

(Image credit: PBS Video)

One of the best Apple TV apps, PBS Video offers access to the full range of PBS programming, helping you watch whatever you want when you want from the service. It includes thousands of full-length PBS series episodes, documentaries, and even programming from affiliate networks.

Download

NASA

(Image credit: NASA)

The NASA app is one of the most interesting and thought-provoking Apple TV apps, allowing you to see videos of spacewalks, the latest space images captured by NASA, unbelievable videos, and so much more. Best of all, the app even features live NASA TV streaming, so you don’t miss a minute of the action. It’s available for free.

Download

The Explorers

(Image credit: The Explorers Network)

If you’re someone who truly appreciates the world’s beauty, look no further than The Explorers. Not only did Apple call it the best Apple TV app of the year, but The Explorers offers beautiful and vibrant visuals that aim at helping you see the beauty of animals, landscapes, and everything else the world has to offer.

Download

Udemy

(Image credit: Udemy)

Udemy is an outstanding app if you want to educate yourself on all those things that maybe you just didn't have time to pick up. The app is essentially an online learning marketplace that features more than 80,000 courses across an impressive slate of categories, including coding, marketing and even self-defense. It'll even teach you how to play various instruments.

Download

TED

(Image credit: TED)

If you're in the mood to learn, download the free TED app. The best Apple TV app for anyone who wants to earn, it has a continually updated repository for all the TED and TEDx talks you'll want to watch. The app's search function is stellar, too.

Download

Best Apple TV kids apps

Endless Learning Academy

(Image credit: Originator Inc.)

Parents who are looking to occupy their children but don't want to leave the kids with useless entertainment might want to check out Endless Learning Academy. The app is ideal for children from preschool to first grade ages and provides a variety of learning activities and lessons. And with a compelling design, this app should keep your kids engaged.

Download

iBooks StoryTime

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's iBooks StoryTime is a welcome app for spending evenings with the kids. Simply turn on the free app and pick a story. The app then tells the story and delivers visual elements to make the tale more engaging.

Download

Best Apple TV shopping and smart home apps

Amazon App

(Image credit: Amazon)

Getting the shopping itch? If so, Amazon has you covered. The company offers a free Apple TV app that lets you search through the site's listings and make purchases. The app has a handy search tool and simple layout, and makes it almost too easy to spend a lot of money in short order.

Download

Nest

(Image credit: Nest)

If you're a Nest Cam user, download the free Nest app. You'll be able to see a live stream of your security camera whenever you wish. If you're a Nest Aware subscriber, you can view your saved content, too.

Download

Best Apple TV art and scenery apps

Cityscapes 4K by Magic Window

(Image credit: Magic Window)

If you're hoping to relax and watch some gorgeous footage from around the world, Cityscapes 4K by Magic Window is for you. It features time-lapse city views from around the world shown in 4K HDR. You can travel to New York, London, Paris and Tokyo.

Download

Best Apple TV travel and weather apps

Kayak

(Image credit: Kayak)

Kayak is one of the best Apple TV apps because it can help you book your next vacation without ever leaving your couch. The app lets you search for different locations, hotels, cars and other vacation must-haves ahead of your trip. It searches hundreds of travel sites to get you the best deal, and it works exceedingly well.

Download

WeatherMap+ ($2.99)

(Image credit: WeatherMap)

A slew of weather apps is available in the Apple TV App Store, but WeatherMap+ is the best. It lets you pan around the world to see different weather events in addition to the standard weather content that you'd expect.

Download