Xbox Series X release date just leaked — thanks to Sega

The Xbox Series X's release date is slowly coming into focus, thanks to a series of official announcements and leaks.

We have Sega's Yakuza: Like a Dragon to thank for the latest tip. A press release for the game has announced that the Japanese crime action game will release on the Xbox Series X's launch day (via TechRadar). And we know what that day will be.

Looking at the game's Microsoft Store page, we see that the game is scheduled for a November 13 release. Therefore, combining these two facts together seems to suggest the Xbox Series X will debut on November 13 too.

It's possible that this date could change of course, since there's still a couple of months to go before the system's launch window. But even if there's only a difference of a week or two, this seems like a believable timeframe of when the new Xbox will launch.

A report from yesterday shows a container of Xbox Series X controllers bearing a sticker reading "do not sell or display before November 6, 2020." That's exactly a week before November 13, perhaps pointing to a slightly staggered release around the world, or that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will have its release date brought forward. The press release makes no mention of a specific date, after all.

Microsoft's next-gen console launch might not be limited to just the Xbox Series X, though. Continuous leaks have claimed the existence of a cheaper Xbox Series S, which will join the Series X as an entry-level next-gen console option.

If the Xbox does launch around early to mid November, expect the PS5 to either be not far behind, or possibly a little earlier. The new Sony console may be more expensive than the Xbox, according to analyst predictions. It also is slightly less powerful when it comes to GPU specs, and it's backwards compatibility with previous PlayStation games isn't quite as robust as that of the Xbox Series X.

However, the PS5 will have other advantages. Its custom SSD promises super quick loading times for games, and the combination of 3D audio and haptic feedback from its DualSense controller should help with player immersion. That's not to mention hotly anticipated exclusives such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. We should be in for quite the interesting console war this holiday, so expect more major leaks and announcements to arrive in the coming months.