UFC 265 live stream: How to watch Lewis vs Gane online, start time and results

The UFC 265 live stream is here. And in the main event tonight, we've got Ciryl Gane will take on the knockout-happy Derrick Lewis, who is fighting in his hometown of Houston, for the interim heavyweight title.

UFC 265 time and date The UFC 265 main card is set to start today (July 10), at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

Lewis vs Gane ring-walks should happen at around midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET, and the main prelim card starts at 8 p.m..

The event is going to be live from the Toyota Center in Houston.

After this, the winner likely takes on Francis Ngannou, the current champ. Remember when the UFC created this interim heavyweight title? We're still confused by it too. Ngannou’s manager said his client was able to fight, but is not scheduled to.

Currently, Gane is the heavy favorite to win, at -370 according to Vegas. Lewis, at +290, would win you much more money, were he to win. Gane walks into the fight undefeated at the UFC level, with a record of 6-0. Lewis is on four-fight winning streak, which started in 2019.

We could have had a much better UFC 265, though, had Amanda Nunes not tested positive for Covid-19. Neither her, nor her opponent Julianna Pena, are on the card.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 265 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 265 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 265 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 265 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 265. While UFC 265 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 265 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 265 offer.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How to watch UFC 265 in the UK

UFC 265 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Lewis vs Gane begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 265 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 265's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 265 fight card and results

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne [Flyweight]

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos [Bantamweight]

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto [Women's Flyweight]

Johnny Muñoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons [Bantamweight]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev [Lightweight]

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez [Bantamweight]

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield [Light Heavyweight]

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne [Women's Strawweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):