Skip Nintendo's Switch Black Friday bundle and get this one instead

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are coming hard and fast, and this is one of the best we’ve seen yet. Amazon is currently offering the latest $299 Nintendo Switch model with a free $25 credit — perfect for fleshing out your game library or getting some extra accessories.

This deal gets you the 2019 Nintendo Switch model (HAC-001-01), which we’ve found to have almost twice the battery life as the 2017 launch model. To get the free credit, simply redeem the code 397BFFA5 when checking out.

Nintendo Switch (2019): $299 with free $25 gift card This bundle deal gets you the latest Nintendo Switch with improved battery life and a free $25 promotional credit -- perfect for snagging extra games or accessories.View Deal

That extra $25 goes a long way, especially with so many great Switch games and accessories on sale right now. You can get essential titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($30) and Super Mario Odyssey ($40) for their lowest prices yet , and titles like Team Sonic Racing ($15) and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($19) for next to nothing. And if you need more controllers, Nintendo’s Joy-Cons are just $59 right now, while PowerA's popular Enhanced Wireless Controller is just $33.

Nintendo has its own $299 Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle, which includes a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. While you’re getting one of the best Switch games out of the box, you’ll have to settle for the older Switch model with much shorter battery life.

We’ll be rounding up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals all week long, so be sure to keep checking back from now through Cyber Monday.