The Walking Dead season 11 release date, trailer, cast, episodes and latest news

The Walking Dead season 11, the final chapter of the zombie drama, now has a release date. After airing the season 10 finale, AMC revealed the Walking Dead season 11 premiere date and dropped a teaser trailer. Episode 1 of the zombie farewell tour will be here sooner than you think — in August.

For over a decade, The Walking Dead has been one of television's biggest shows, regularly drawing in millions of viewers to watch a small band of survivors battling zombie hordes in post-apocalyptic Atlanta, then Alexandria and other locations.

The Walking Dead started off following a group led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). After losing his best friend and his wife, then later this son Carl, Rick also seemingly perished (but actually, he managed to live and will be featured in a spinoff movie). Others stepped up, including Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Along the way, many of their friends and loved ones died, either at the flesh-eating hands of zombies or from human conflict, like with the antagonist Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Now, heading into the final season, The Walking Dead will be "bigger than ever," showrunner Angela Kang said in a statement.

"The stakes will be high – we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Here's everything we know so far about The Walking Dead season 11.

The Walking Dead season 11 will be divided into three parts of eight episodes each. The first batch, including episode 1, will premiere August 22.

The second batch is expected to debut later year, in the winter, or in early 2022. And then the final batch of episodes is likely to be released in spring or summer 2022.

We also expect season 11 episodes to premiere on AMC Plus a few days before the AMC cable airing.

The Walking Dead season 11 trailer

Along with the release date announcement, AMC dropped a short teaser trailer for The Walking Dead season 11.

The video starts off with the voice of Eugene (Josh McDermitt) answering various questions, like "Why are you here?" and "Have you ever been vaccinated for the measles?" We see flashes of ice cream, a courtroom and a graffiti-laden subway station.

Fans are speculating that the questioner is Mercer (Michael James Shaw), a character from the comics. The trailer also features a shot of red armor, which almost certainly belongs to Mercer.

The Walking Dead season 11 cast

The Walking Dead season 11 cast will be led by Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBride as Carol, Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

Other veteran cast members who are set to return include: Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Cooper Andrews as Jerry and Paola Lázaro as Princess.

Joining the cast for season 11 is Michael James Shaw as Mercer. In the comics, he's a Commonwealth soldier who wears red armor and develops a relationship with Princess.

The Walking Dead season 11 episodes

The Walking Dead season 11 will consist of 24 episodes, which makes it the longest season of the show. AMC is releasing them in three batches of eight episodes.

They are loosely based on the the comic books "Volume 30: New World Order", "Volume 31: The Rotten Core" and "Volume 32: Rest In Peace."

Details on episode titles, descriptions, writers and directions are still forthcoming.

The Walking Dead season 11 plot and spoilers

Season 11 should pick up where the tenth installment left off: a face-to-face confrontation between Maggie and Negan, who is returning to Alexandria after being exiled to a cabin in the woods. Is Negan definitely reformed? Or will his dark, violent side re-emerge? And will Maggie eventually get vengeance for Glenn's death?

Meanwhile, new villains called the Reapers are on their way. They've already been hunting Maggie and friends for some time, and now they're encroaching on Alexandria.

But season 11's big storyline is likely to be the introduction of the Commonwealth. Princess is currently being held captive by a mysterious group, but we already know that Mercer is joining the cast, so it's got to be the Commonwealth. Plus, the community is a key part of the final arc in the comics.

The Commonwealth is a city-state with thousands of people, advanced weapons and technology. Their goal is to get back to where society was pre-apocalypse, but that comes with not-great stuff like inequality and class warfare.