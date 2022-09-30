The beginning of the end is truly here when you watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 online, which you can do even without cable. The zombie drama returns to AMC and AMC Plus with a final installment that will wrap up some storylines (but leave enough for potential spinoffs).

The Walking Dead season 11C start time, channel The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 season premieres Sunday (October 2).

It starts streaming at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus (opens in new tab), then airs at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

The part 3 premiere episode, titled "Lockdown," picks up with the Alexandrians facing off against the leaders of the Commonwealth. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) seek to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from going after their families.

Meanwhile, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is on trial for his role in exposing the nefarious behavior of governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her son. And General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) needs Rosita (Christian Serratos) to help battle a swarm.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 online, from anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead season 11C premiere episode on Sunday, October 2. It will start streaming at 3 a.m. ET on AMC Plus, then at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): Both the Sling Orange and Blue packages carry AMC and many other top channels. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month. After that, the service costs $35 per month, a very reasonable price for live TV.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

(opens in new tab) AMC Plus (opens in new tab): Get the the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV with this streaming bundle that also includes Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. And subscribers get early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead and other AMC shows.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 episodes a day after they air stateside on the Disney Plus Star channel.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, but it's not available in the U.K. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 on AMC Canada if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Or they can get early access to new episodes on AMC Plus (opens in new tab), which is available in Canada.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 in Australia

Aussies can watch The Walking Dead season 11C on the Binge streaming service. New episodes will stream at 5 p.m. AEDT every Monday.

AMC Plus (opens in new tab) is also available in Australia.