The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix: Release date, cast, trailer and more news

Get some more lip balm because The Kissing Booth 3 is coming soon to Netflix. On the heels of The Kissing Booth 2's recent release comes the news that there will be a third in the teen romantic comedy franchise — and it's already been filmed!

The Kissing Booth 3 will continue the love stories of Elle Evans (Joey King), Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). The first film came out in 2018 and was a huge hit for Netflix and helped create a rom-com revival.

The Kissing Booth movies center on Elle, a bit of a high school misfit who is best friends with Lee and falls in love with his brother Noah. In the first movie, she and the reformed bad boy end up locking lips at a school fundraiser's kissing booth and start a secret relationship. When Lee eventually finds out, a big blowout takes place among all three. But he finally gives his blessing and Elle gets her happy ending.

In The Kissing Booth 2, Elle and Lee now seniors in high school and Noah is away at Harvard University. Elle discovers just how difficult a long-distance relationship can be, especially when there are complications in the form of attractive new classmates.

The third film in the franchise will follow up on those events, in the summer after Elle graduates from high school. She still hasn't made up her mind about attending Harvard (so she can be closer to Noah) or going to her dream school, Berkeley, with Lee as they had always planned.

Here's everything you need to know about The Kissing Booth 3.

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released sometime in 2021.

Netflix revealed that director Vince Marcello and the cast actually secretly filmed it at the same time as The Kissing Booth 2. It's currently in post-production.

During Netflix's #TKBFanFest live stream event, King said it "was the hardest secret to keep ever."

Watch the announcement teaser below:

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQJuly 26, 2020

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer

Though there's no official trailer for The Kissing Booth 3 yet, Netflix dropped a sneak peek clip from the movie. It shows Elle ignoring a phone call from the Harvard admissions office and taking Noah away for a little alone time. "Noah wants to read me poetry and tell me all about his feelings," she jokes to Lee, who isn't buying a word of it.

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

The Kissing Booth 3 cast will be headlined by the three leads: Joey King as Shelly "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn and Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn.

Other Kissing Booth 3 cast members include:

Taylor Perez as Marco, Elle's classmate

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Noah's Harvard classmate

Meganne Young as Rachel, Lee's girlfriend

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn

And there may be a few fresh faces, just like The Kissing Booth 2 introduced new characters. Perhaps we'll meet a potential Berkeley classmate of Elle and Lee or more Harvard friends of Noah. That could provide a set-up for The Kissing Booth 4!