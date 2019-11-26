Act Fast: Apple Watch 5 crashes to all-time low $355 on Amazon

Update Nov.26 at 10:26 a.m. ET: This article was updated to reflect the Apple Watch Series 5 deal price of $355 ($24 off).

The Apple Watch Series 5 is likely to be on everyone's holiday wish list and for good reason. It packs tons of handy features and is the best smartwatch money can buy.

For a limited time, the new Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $355 at Amazon when you choose "free no rush shipping at checkout". Normally $399, that's a total of $44 in savings and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch.

In fact, it's among the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 at Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off when you select Amazon's free no rush shipping option at checkout. It's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display, GPS, and is swim proof. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, it scored a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

If you want a connected wearable, Amazon also offers 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/LTE) model on sale for $455 ($24 off). That's that best price it's ever been.

For the best deals of the season, check out our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.