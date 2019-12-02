The amazing Blue Yeti USB mic is just $75 for Cyber Monday (with a free game!)

When the Tom's Guide staff (myself included) create podcasts, we use the Blue Yeti. And right now, Cyber Monday deals have even come for the podcasters, bringing our favorite USB microphone to its all time low price.

Right now, at B&H Photo, the Blue Yeti mic is just $75. Oh, and that includes the massive PC game Assassin's Creed Odyssey, but that's just the gravy on top. That price is $60 off the standard bundle price of $140.

Blue Yeti w/ Assassin's Creed Odyssey: was $140 now $75 @ B&H

This is the best price we've seen for this microphone, which also includes a free game. The Yeti's quality audio recording capabilities, plus support for multiple audio patterns, makes it our top pick for USB mics.View Deal

While most podcasters will opt for the cardioid audio recording, the Yeti mic can pick up bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo sound. It's a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

The Yeti's also got a solid, durable build quality, as well as easily accessible controls for volume, gain and mute (for when you need to cough or take a sip of water). It doesn't hurt that you get Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft's sprawling open-world adventure, right out of the box.

Be sure to bookmark our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, as we'll be tracking the best savings on the web all week long.