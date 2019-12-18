Switch to Visible and get free Bose earbuds and $200 Mastercard

Visible is making its inexpensive cell phone plans even more affordable for the holidays. The Verizon-owned network is bundling a range of freebies for its new customers offering everything from free Bose headphones to a $200 prepaid MasterCard.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the network is one of the best cheap cell phone plans you can get. The carrier offers just one $40 unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own. Back in November, Visible also announced Visible Party Pay, a group discount option that can shave up to $15 off your monthly bill.

If the idea of paying just $40 for everything intrigues you, here are the best Visible deals you can take advantage of right now. If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, the Bose SoundSport Free headphones (deal mentioned below) are valued at $199 and an excellent pair of wireless buds.

Buy an eligible Visible phone: Get a ZTE ZPad for free

Through January 2, purchase an eligible Visible phone and you'll get a free ZTE ZPad with purchase and activation. Qualifying devices include the Moto E6, Galaxy S8, LG Stylo 5, and more. View Deal

Buy an eligible Visible phone: Get $200 Mastercard + Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds

Through January 2, purchase an eligible Visible phone and you'll get a $200 prepaid Mastercard and free pair of Bose SoundSport Earbuds with purchase and activation. Qualifying devices include all iPhone 11 models, Galaxy S10 models, Google Pixel 4, iPhone XR, and more. View Deal