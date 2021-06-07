Sony WF-1000XM4 launch now looks set for June 9

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds could finally get an official reveal this week, following months of leaks.
A YouTube video from Sony, currently titled “Sony Announcement for Music Lovers June 2021,” is set to premiere at 1 p.m. JST / 12 a.m. ET on June 9. There’s nothing outright that confirms this is a WF-1000XM4 announcement, but between the preview’s more low-key hints combined with what we already know about the wireless buds, it’s unlikely to cover anything else.
- All of the best wireless earbuds you can buy
- What we know about the AirPods 3 so far
For starters, there are a couple of nods towards active noise cancellation (ANC), namely the “Truly Silent” and “#YourSoundNothingElse” slogans. ANC capability was essential confirmed by the WF-1000XM4 product video that leaked last week, and even before then it seemed likely, given the previous Sony WF-1000XM3 also featured ANC. In fact, it remains on our best noise-cancelling earbuds list, at least until this apparent replacement pushes it off.
Speaking of the WF-1000XM3, the video preview also includes a “Tailored 4 you” tagline — another hint that this is the 4th-gen WF-1000XM4, rather than a different pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones, or a different product for “music lovers” like a speaker.
If more proof is even necessary, consider the reveal date of June 9. As part of a wider WF-1000XM4 design leak, it was recently uncovered that the FCC held a short-term confidentiality agreement with Sony a new pair of wireless earbuds. The expiration date for this confidentiality agreement? June 9.
Presumably the reveal video will confirm what we’ve already seen from that leaked video, even if — as is a strong possibility — the two are one and the same. That includes features like 360 Reality Audio support, Sony’s answer to Apple spatial audio, as well as LDAC connectivity, which allows for higher-resolution (though not true lossless) playback over Bluetooth.
Sony may wish to make a big deal of the latter, given that while Apple Music is getting lossless streaming, the feature won’t work with Apple’s own AirPods range.
- Plus: Spotify Free vs. Premium: Is it worth paying for?