Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — early rumors and what we want to see

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 could be the best Samsung watch yet. There haven’t been many rumors about what might be different compared to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, but if the company sticks to its usual routine, the Galaxy Watch 5 should arrive later this year.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 featured two designs — a standard, sporty-looking model and Classic version with a physical bezel — plus a non-invasive body composition analysis sensor. It also became the first smartwatch to run Wear OS 3, a unified platform that integrates a selection of Google programs with the familiar Samsung apps.

So how will the fifth-generation Galaxy Watch maintain its claim to the best smartwatch for Android? With the rumored Google Pixel Watch threatening to crash the party, the Galaxy Watch 5 should attempt to innovate the wearable market. We could see new fitness-tracking features, an updated design, more ways to stay connected from your wrist and more.

Here’s what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, as well as what we’d like to see from Samsung’s next smartwatch.

The most likely Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 release date would fall sometime in August 2022, if Samsung is sticking to its usual product schedule. While we’re seeing the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series at the Samsung Unpacked keynote on February 9 (here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022), the company is known for hosting a second big event during the summer.

In August 2021, we saw the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, two of the best phones around, along with the Galaxy Watch 4’s official announcement.

As such, we could see the Galaxy Watch 5 arrive with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or another foldable. Samsung’s products are often leaked or teased in the weeks leading up to a product event. In other words, we should get a sense of the Galaxy Watch 5 release date closer to its planned launch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price expectations

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price could be the same as the Galaxy Watch 4’s price. The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and $299.99 for the 40mm LTE model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 for the 42mm Bluetooth model and $399.99 for the 42mm LTE model.

If the Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t come in two configurations, we could see greater variation in the price. It could even resurrect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s original $399 starting price, which mirrors the Apple Watch 7’s cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features: What we want to see

Whether the next Galaxy Watch will become the best smartwatch of the year depends mostly on the features it will offer. Here are a few we'd like to see materialize.

Longer battery life: It would be great if the next Galaxy Watch brings more battery life. Based on our usage, we found the Galaxy Watch 4 lasted just over a day with the always-on display and frequent activity tracking. Rivals like the Fitbit Sense and Garmin Venu 2 Plus last up to six days and nine days, respectively.

FDA approval for blood pressure monitoring: We'd also like a feature that's already offered in the Galaxy Watch lineup to finally earn FDA approval. Samsung has put blood pressure monitoring in the last two iterations of its smartwatch, but users in the U.S. haven't been able to take advantage of the health tool.

Recovery tools: A recent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 software update introduced sleep coaching tools to help users improve their sleep quality over time. We’d like to see Samsung take this one step further with dedicated recovery tools that recommend rest days, like the Oura Ring Generation 3. The Galaxy Watch 5 could even borrow a feature like Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score.

Fun color options: Taking a cue from the Apple Watch Series 7 colors, we think the Galaxy Watch 5 should expand color options beyond the basic metallics. Yes, many might want a neutral-hued smartwatch to match a variety of outfits. But a red, blue, green or other eye-catching color would make the Galaxy Watch 5's design a bit more exciting.