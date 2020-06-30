Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features and release date just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3's firmware has been discovered online, revealing a number of the next-generation wearable's key features including a refreshed UI, Spotify integration, storage specs and cycle tracking.

Though Samsung has not announced the Galaxy Watch 3 yet, we've seen plenty of leaks in recent weeks that suggest it's coming any day now. And with the thread of firmware details provided by Max Weinbach via Twitter, we're really starting to see how the Tizen OS-powered smartwatch is shaping up.

The best fitness trackers you can buy

Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Most of Weinbach's Galaxy Watch 3 intel offers a look at UI and software upgrades. Samsung's Email app has been replaced by Microsoft Outlook, while a new shopping bag icon indicates the Galaxy App Store has been redesigned or there will be a dedicated app for Samsung Stores — similar to what Apple offers for Apple Stores on its devices.

Looks like a new Galaxy Store icon. Possibly new Galaxy Store app? pic.twitter.com/j2nI4HgDtZJune 30, 2020

As for music, the player app has a new look and Weinbach confirms the Galaxy Watch 3 will come with 8GB of on-board storage that can be used to save tunes for offline playback. Though it's not as much memory as the Apple Watch Series 5 touts (32GB,) 8GB is a significant boost from the 4GB offered on the original Galaxy Watch.

The Spotify app comes preinstalled in the US as well. Though it's among the most popular music streaming services, it is user removable. That said, the fact that Spotify ships on the Galaxy Watch 3 suggests there could be smooth integration and perhaps added benefits for Spotify subscribers.

Spotify comes preinstalled in the US and is user removable. Samsung Health Monitor comes preinstalled in Korea only.June 30, 2020

Taking a play from last year's watchOS 6 update, Samsung is bringing cycle tracking to the Galaxy Watch. Apple didn't reinvent the wheel with its Cycle Tracking program, but it's a welcome tool for women looking for predictions or notifications about their period. With a cycle tracking app of its own, Samsung could be trying to catching up to Apple in the health space prior to the launch of Apple Watch 6.

However, the Samsung Health Monitor app is reportedly coming preinstalled in Korea only, where Samsung's blood pressure sensor and ECG monitor have recently received approval from the MFDS. Neither have been accepted by the FDA as far as we know, meaning these health features won't be available to users in the US.

Samsung is adding cycle tracking pic.twitter.com/Jt6RPz2jUrJune 30, 2020

Weinbach provides a few other Galaxy Watch 3 tidbits, like how the weather app now shows backgrounds that match current conditions and a calendar app that shows a preview of your week ahead.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will come in Bluetooth and LTE variants, as well as 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Each model will sport a Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS.

There's no word about price yet, but the first Galaxy Watch started at $329 and maxed out at $400 for the LTE model.

We'll know more soon about the Galaxy Watch 3. Evan Blass has tipped July 22 as a possible release date. We've previously heard the Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live would launch earlier than the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, which are due August 5.

Samsung has been known to release products outside of official Unpacked events before, so a Galaxy Watch 3 debut on July 22 wouldn't be out of the ordinary.