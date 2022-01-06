Saints vs Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

The Saints vs Falcons live stream has New Orleans still making their case for the playoffs, while Atlanta is just looking to end this season on a positive note in this NFL live stream.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Saints (8-8) have found a way to keep their playoff hopes alive despite being on their third starting quarterback this season. They lost their QB1, Jameis Winston for the season in week eight after he suffered a knee injury against the Buccaneers. Then after a 0-4 stretch with Trevor Siemian as their starter, they made the switch to Taysom Hill. Hill’s versatility has helped lead New Orleans to a record of 3-0 record over his last three starts and now with a win and a 49ers’ loss, the Saints will be in the playoffs.

Another reason for the Saint’s turnaround has been their dominant defense. Led by veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan, New Orleans has allowed an average of just 9.7 points-per-game over a four-game stretch. As for Jordan, he's recorded 7.5 sacks over his last three games.

The Falcons (7-9) have already been eliminated from postseason contention, making it four years in-a-row of missing the playoffs. Matt Ryan and company just couldn’t put it together in Atlanta this season as Ryan has thrown for just 19 touchdowns through 16 games, his lowest total since his rookie year.

Falcons’ fans have had a hard time pointing fingers as to why this season has been so disappointing when it comes to the lack of production on the field. Both their offensive and defensive units are ranked in the bottom-10 in the NFL. They’ve scored just 18.3 points-per-game on the season, sixth lowest total in the league, while on defense they’ve allowed 26.8 ppg, fourth highest in the league.

The Saints are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The over/under 40.

Saints vs Falcons live streams in the US

In the US, Saints vs Falcons is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 9)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Saints vs Falcons live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Saints vs Falcons live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Saints vs Falcons on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Falcons live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Falcons live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Falcons live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.