Redfall release date, trailer, gameplay, characters, Xbox exclusivity and more

Redfall is Arkane Studio's brand new co-op game that'll be an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC exclusive centered around co-operative vampire slaying in a world that's dripping with the developer's aesthetic style.

Debuting as the closing stinger at Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, the Bethesda-published shooter has already got the internet abuzz with intrigue thanks to its stylish presentation, and unique subject matter — vampire hunting is a relatively untapped resource in the gaming world. Arkane could well have another winner on its hands here, and Microsoft could have and answer to Arkane's PS5's timed-exclusive Deathloop.

While concrete details about Redfall are mostly pretty thin on the ground, there are still a few juicy tidbits to sink our teeth into. The game has been confirmed to be releasing on Xbox Game Pass, which means subscribers will have full access to Redfall on launch day for no additional cost.

While we expect to get plenty of additional information in the coming months, for now, here’s everything we currently know about Redfall.

Redfall is coming summer 2022

Redfall has been dated for summer 2022 release. That would suggest the game will likely arrive at some point between June and September, assuming it doesn’t hit any development roadblocks and require a delay.

Curiously, the name Redfall has been known for a while due to a trademark dispute in 2019. It was assumed at the time that Redfall was the subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6, but it turns out it actually refers to Arkane’s new shooter.

This would suggest the game is actually fairly far into its development cycle. Hopefully, that means that Arkane is pretty confident about hitting that summer 2022 release window.

Redfall trailer

Redfall was announced via a 5-minute cinematic trailer. Unfortunately, there’s no game footage within the video, but it does do a good job of setting the mood and introducing Redfall’s snarky cast of characters.

Redfall gameplay

Redfall gameplay has yet to be revealed

We have a solid idea of what actually playing Redfall will be like thanks to the game’s official website. It describes Redfalls as an “open-world co-op shooter” that is played in first-person. This description sounds strikingly similar to the likes of the Borderlands franchise.

Guns definitely seem to play a big part in the Redfall, and we assume these will be your primary way of defeating the oncoming vampire horde. Each playable character will also have unique abilities that can do serious damage as well. These include supernatural powers that can be used both offensively and defensively.

The Redfall website also states that the game will blend “single and multiplayer options seamlessly, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or squad-up with up to three friends for four-player co-op."

This will come as a relief to anyone who fancies playing through Redfall solo, as it seems that Arkane has definitely not forgotten about single-player. Though co-op does seem to be a crucial component of the game, so this might be one title you actually want to squad up for.

The game world itself is described as “ever-changing” and as a setting that will “react to your choices and actions." This could give the game a large amount of replayability as your actions/choices could have dramatic consequences.

Redfall characters

Redfall looks to have four primary playable characters

Redfall’s trailer introduces us to four playable heroes: Devinder Crousley, Layla Ellison, Jacob Boyer, and Remi De La Rosa. Each character will have their own personality and their own abilities on the battlefield.

These unique powers include Remi being able to control a robot companion, and Layla having telekinetic powers. It seems that each character will play substantially different from the rest, and finding out which one suits your playstyle will be a big part of the fun.

We’ve also got a look at the various villains of Redfall. These include uber-powerful vampires, but also a human cult that worships the creatures of the night. Our heroic foursome will have to do battle with both in order to survive till dawn.

The Redfall website fills in some of the blanks when it comes to the game’s setting as well. Redfall is set in a world where a science experiment gone wrong accidentally created vampires. These creatures are continuing to evolve as well, so expect multiple classes of bloodsuckers hunting you down.

These former humans have managed to isolate the island and have blocked out the sun leading to never-ending darkness in a small Massachusetts town. It’ll be up to you, and your co-op companions, to prevent the titular Redfall from being bled dry.

Redfall Xbox exclusivity

Last year Microsoft purchased ZeniMax, Bethesda’s parent company. Arkane is one of Bethesda’s studios, so the developer is now also owned by Microsoft.

While Arkane’s next game, Deathloop, is actually a timed PS5 exclusive (that exclusivity deal was signed before Microsoft’s acquisition), Redfall will not be coming to Sony’s latest games console.

Redfall is confirmed to be exclusive to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Redfall outlook

Redfall will be full of vampires

There’s definitely not a shortage of co-op shooters in the pipeline, but Redfall looks like it could stand out.

Thanks to its quirky characters and its fairly refreshing enemy types, Redfall has an awful lot going for it. Arkane is among the industry’s most beloved developers, so with its pedigree, it’s fair to say that expectations for Redfall are high.

Hopefully over the next twelve months, as we get closer to Redfall’s summer 2022 release date, we see plenty more of this upcoming game.