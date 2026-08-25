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Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026: Start time, how to watch and all the games we're expecting to see

Coming to you live and direct from Cologne, Germany

News
By
Last updated
Gamescom event
(Image credit: © Koelnmesse / gamescom)

Gamescom Opening Night Live is one of the biggest events in gaming's annual calendar and the 2026 event is almost here. We're expecting to see some new announcements and extended looks at some of the most exciting upcoming games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Cologne in Germany is the city playing host to Gamescom and we've got members of the Tom's Guide team on the ground in the city to get in amongst the action. Geoff Keighley will host today's two-hour opening showcase later today and we've already had a few announcements about what to expect.

The biggest reveals are expected to be The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, Final Fantasy VII Revelation and Game of Thrones: War for Westeros. Gears of War fans will also be on the lookout for more footage of Gears of War: E-Day. Elsewhere, we're expecting a new entry in the post-apocalyptic Metro series.

The event itself is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST, and we’re going to be guiding you through all the buildup as well as covering the show itself live, so you don't miss a thing.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 will take place today (August 25) at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

If you didn't manage to get tickets to Cologne yourself, don't worry. The show is being livestreamed across the globe on the Gamescom YouTube and Twitch channels. Or you can just watch the embedded link below!

gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube
Watch On

LIVE: Latest Updates

All the timezones for today's event

Gamescom ONL 2025

(Image credit: Gamescom ONL)

If you're planning to tune into the event later today and you're not based in either the U.S. or the U.K. then show host Geoff Keighley has handily posted all the airtimes for the main event. Here's the full list:

Germany - 8p CEST

London - 7p BST

New York - 2p EDT

Los Angeles - 11a PDT

Mexico City - 1p CDT

São Paulo - 3p BRT

Moscow - 9p MSK

Mumbai - 11:30p IST

Beijing - 2a CST

Tokyo/Seoul - 3a JST

Sydney - 4a AEST

The full Gamescom schedule

Gamescom press images

(Image credit: Koelnmesse / gamescom)

The Opening Night Live showcase is just the beginning of the various events at Gamescom this year. Because there can be a lot to keep track of, here's a handy schedule of all the different shows, including when they start, depending on your time zone.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Gamescom 2026 schedule

Show

Date

ET

PT

BST

Gamescom Opening Night Live

August 25

2pm

11am

7pm

REDStreams

August 25

4am - 1pm

1am - 10am

9am - 6pm

Xbox Live broadcast 1

August 26

10am

7am

3pm

Future Games Show

August 26

1pm

10am

6pm

Xbox Live broadcast 2

August 27

10am

7am

3pm

Gamescom Awesome Indies show

August 27

2pm

11am

7pm

FGS Best of Gamescom

August 30

1pm

10am

6pm

Final Fantasy VII Revelation is going to be epic

FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION - Reveal Trailer - YouTube FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION - Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Final Fantasy VII Revelation is the final chapter in Square Enix's reimagined trilogy and is currently slated to land sometime in 2027. Geoff Keighley has confirmed the game's director Naoki Hamaguchi will take to the stage at Gamescom to show off more of what's in store for Cloud and the gang.

Platforms have already been confirmed with Final Fantasy VII Revelation set to launch simultaneously across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

We learned from Hamaguchi during Summer Game Fest that the concluding chapter in the trilogy will be about "resolve". Expect a lot of emotion as each party member confronts their destiny in what'll probably be an epic conclusion to a masterful remake.

Toss a coin to your Witcher

Title card for the Witcher Wild Hunt Songs of the Past DLC

(Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3 is now over a decade old (it was released in May 2015) but CD Projekt Red is bringing another DLC to the table in the form of Songs of the Past. This is designed as a narrative bridge between the post-game state of The Witcher 3 and the upcoming Witcher 4.

Speaking of Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowski has confirmed a 2028 release window for the upcoming game. That could mean a wait of up to two years for the game that's being built on Unreal Engine 5 — so probably a good job there's some DLC to keep us going.

[PL/EN] Istotna wiadomość od Joint CEO Michała Nowakowskiego - YouTube [PL/EN] Istotna wiadomość od Joint CEO Michała Nowakowskiego - YouTube
Watch On

Confirmed games for tonight's showcase

Gamescom press images

(Image credit: Koelnmesse / gamescom)

Geoff Keighley has already confirmed that eight titles will make an appearance at today's showcase. There's going to be a lot more to see, of course, but these are the games we know we're getting a look at:

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Gears of War: E-Day

Ananta

Tides of Annihilation

Metro 2039

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros

Warlock: Dragons & Dungeons

Welcome to Gamescom 2026

Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026. We're expecting a massive showcase running through some of the most exciting upcoming video games.

The entire show is going to be a two-hour blitz of new announcements and extended looks. Our team is on the ground in Cologne right now, and we'll be keeping you updated throughout the day as we get closer to the event itself. Game on!

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