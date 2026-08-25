Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026: Start time, how to watch and all the games we're expecting to see

Gamescom Opening Night Live is one of the biggest events in gaming's annual calendar and the 2026 event is almost here. We're expecting to see some new announcements and extended looks at some of the most exciting upcoming games for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Cologne in Germany is the city playing host to Gamescom and we've got members of the Tom's Guide team on the ground in the city to get in amongst the action. Geoff Keighley will host today's two-hour opening showcase later today and we've already had a few announcements about what to expect.

The biggest reveals are expected to be The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, Final Fantasy VII Revelation and Game of Thrones: War for Westeros. Gears of War fans will also be on the lookout for more footage of Gears of War: E-Day. Elsewhere, we're expecting a new entry in the post-apocalyptic Metro series.

The event itself is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST, and we’re going to be guiding you through all the buildup as well as covering the show itself live, so you don't miss a thing.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 will take place today (August 25) at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST.

If you didn't manage to get tickets to Cologne yourself, don't worry. The show is being livestreamed across the globe on the Gamescom YouTube and Twitch channels. Or you can just watch the embedded link below!