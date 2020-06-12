PS5 games list: Every major title announced so far

Now that Sony's PS5 Future of Gaming event is in the books, we have a much better idea of the PS5 games we'll be playing in 2020 and beyond. The PS5 games lineup is already looking very impressive, with major exclusives such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 all on the way.

The PS5 is getting plenty of promising third-party games too, including Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hitman 3. And we already know that some of this generation's biggest hits are getting new PS5 versions, including Grand Theft Auto V, Destiny 2 and Fortnite.

The PS5 should also support most of the best PS4 games thanks to backwards compatibility, though we've yet to get a full list of supported titles.

Here's a full list of every PS5 game Sony just announced, as well as the biggest titles that have previously been confirmed for Sony's next-gen console.

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Horizon: Zero Dawn is getting a sequel, and it looks absolutely stunning. Horizon II looks to feature some incredibly vibrant wildlife and menacing mechanical enemies, and series star Aloy looks more badass than ever.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The 2018 hit game Marvel's Spider-Man is getting a sequel, this time focused on younger wall-crawler Miles Morales.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is getting an enhanced PS5 port, and people who own the PS4 version will get a free upgrade.

Resident Evil Village

Barely recognizable as a Resident Evil game at first glance, Resident Evil Village switches gears to a spooky outdoor village setting, with series star Chris Redfield apparently one of the bad guys now.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac's Ratchet and Clank series is returning for PS5, and it looks as stunning and colorful as ever.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 looks as gorgeous as a PS5 racer should, with some incredibly realistic graphics that seem to take full advantage of the console's ray tracing capabilities.

Project Athia

Square Enix has a big PS5 exclusive cooking, and it looks to feature some truly spooky enemies in a gorgeous and expansive gothic world.

NBA 2K21

New NBA 2K games release like clockwork, but NBA 2K21 looks to be a significant step up in the graphics department based on this teaser trailer.

Demon's Souls

The predecessor to the wildly popular Dark Souls series, this tough-as-nails action RPG is getting a full remake thanks to the wizards at Bluepoint Games.

Deathloop

Deathloop is a first-person action game from the folks behind Dishonored, complete with dual-wielding, special powers, and the ability to rewind time. The art style looks pulpy and retro, and the powers look absolutely incredible.

Hitman 3

Agent 47 is back in Hitman III, which promises to be the stealth-killer's most "intimate" adventure yet.

Astro's Playroom

Astro's Playroom is an adorable 3D platformer that looks to take the star of VR hit Astro Bot: Rescue Mission to the next generation.

Bugsnax

One of the surprise hits of Sony's show, Bugsnax looks like an irreverent animal game from the folks behind Octodad.

Pragmata

A trippy action-adventure game with some serious Death Stranding vibes, Capcom's Pragmata will take fans to outer space sometime next year.

Little Devil Inside

This indie action game sure looks quirky, with cute blocky characters that can be seen fighting monsters and... using the toilet?

Solar Ash

A trippy musical action game with shades of Sayonara: Wild Hearts and Hyper Light Drifter? Sign us up.

Jett: The Far Shore

Jett: The Far Shore is a surreal new sci-fi adventure game based around space exploration. Look for it later this year.

Ghostwire Tokyo

Ghostwire Tokyo's supernatural action has shades of Prey and Dishonored, but in an awesomely spooky and cyberpunk Japan setting. Sign us up come 2021.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a narrative-driven game that looks like a living cartoon with a gorgeous hand drawn art style and lots of anthropomorphic humanoid characters.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks like a gorgeous action title with adorable characters, and could very well be the PS5's equivalent to Breath of the Wild.

Oddworld Soulstorm

The Oddworld franchise is back with its most beautiful and expansive entry yet. Oddworld Soulstorm is coming soon.

Sackboy A Big Adventure

The star of LittleBigPlanet is getting his own dedicated 3D platformer, which looks like an absolute delight.

Destruction AllStars

Destruction Allstars is a vehicular combat game that looks like a colorful, fun new take on the Twisted Metal formula with a bit of Rocket League added in.

Returnal

Returnal is a cinematic space action game with serious Alien vibes and a dash of Death Stranding mixed in. The lead character looks especially lifelike, and the enemy characters look terrifying.

Stray

A colorful indie game where you play as an adorable stray cat? Sign us up.

More confirmed PS5 games

Here are even more major PS5 titles to expect from third-party developers in 2020 and beyond.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The next Assassin's Creed game brings the popular open-world action series to the Viking age, allowing you to explore 9th century Norway and England as customizable protagonist Eivor. Valhalla looks to deliver its own take on the large-scale army battles of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, while building on the satisfying melee combat of the beloved Assassin's Creed Origins. You'll be able to dual-wield weapons (as any Viking should), and it looks like the franchise's naval warfare will make a return. Factor in a truly gorgeous Nordic setting, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla could be the first great next-gen AAA game.

Madden NFL 21

(Image credit: EA)

Madden games release like clockwork, so it's no surprise to see Madden NFL 21 coming to the PS5. We don't know much about the next installment of Madden quite yet, but the tiny glimpse of gameplay we got during May's Xbox Series X event looked very promising. The game's advertisements use phrases such as "feel next level," hinting that it could take advantage of features such as the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and the PS5's 3D audio for a more immersive football experience.

Scarlet Nexus

If you're looking for a next-gen game to scratch your futuristic Japanese anime action itch, Scarlet Nexus just might be it. This upcoming Bandai Namco title pits you against a horde of creepy mutants known as the Others, and you'll need to unleash a whole bunch of stylish moves to take them out. You'll play as a soldier with psionic abilities, which will allow you to toss objects like a Jedi and unleash all kinds of cool telekinectic powers. Scarlet Nexus' animated style is striking, and it's looking like a great fit for anyone seeking something like Bayonetta or Devil May Cry on the PS5.

Godfall

One of the first confirmed PS5 games, Godfall is being billed as a fantasy “looter-slasher.” So, think Destiny, but with really epic third-person sword combat, mesmerizing high-fantasy visuals and up to three-player co-op action. Based on its launch trailer alone, it could be one of the best PS5 games out of the gate in terms of sheer visual fidelity.

Outriders

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Developed by Bulletstorm creators People Can Fly, Outriders is a frenetic third-person shooter that blends the intense cover-based shooting of Gears of War with deep role-playing game mechanics that let you craft the badass gunner of your dreams. This co-op adventure lets you play as one of three classes -- the big-bruising Devastator, the destructive Pyromancer, and the sneaky Trickster, combining abilities in all kinds of cool ways as you take down hostile forces on the mysterious planet of Enoch. If you’re looking for a deep looter-shooter in the vein of Destiny or The Division with the kind of fast-paced, fluid shooting that People Can Fly is known for, Outriders should be on your list of PS5 games to look forward to.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is coming to PS5, and is one of the few PS5 games with a confirmed free upgrade for PS4 owners. Better yet, it'll support cross-play between generations.

Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

No surprises here, but the biggest game in the world is coming to PS5. Epic has promised that all of your Fortnite purchases will carry over to the next-gen versions, and that you'll still get to play with friends on other platforms.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: GameStar / Daedalic )

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter last year, a new Lord of the Rings game starring everyone’s favorite ring-chasing Hobbit is due out by 2021. According to Daedalic, Gollum will be an action-adventure game that focuses on the character’s adventures before the events of the Lord of the Rings books or movies. True to the story, you can expect to make branching decisions based on the character’s Gollum and Smeagol personas, with your choices presumably impacting the game’s narrative.

Watch Dogs Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Originally slated for a fall 2019 release, Watch Dogs Legion is now set to launch in proximity to both PS5 and Xbox Scarlett (though it’s still slated for a PS4, Xbox One and Stadia release as well). The PS5’s added power will likely make a good fit for Ubisoft’s ambitious new open-world game, which will let you take control of just about anyone in the game’s sprawling, dystopian post-Brexit London. That means you can take control of anyone from a young DJ or a kick-ass old lady as you start a revolution to take London back.

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has confirmed (via Windows Central ) that its popular competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege will be available on PS5 at launch, and will support cross-gen play between PS4 and PS5 players. Since launching in late 2015, Ubisoft’s tactical, team-based first-person-shooter has grown steadily, now enjoying more than 55 million registered players and steady updates that bring new maps, features and playable operators into the fold. With such consistent developer support and a thriving competitive scene, Siege is already poised to be one of the best PS5 games when it comes to next-gen platforms later this year.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Siege isn’t the only Rainbow Six game coming to PS5 -- players can also look forward to Rainbow Six Quarantine. This standalone spin-off has three players team up to take on deadly zombies, using the same kinds of unique tactical character abilities you’ll find in the core Siege game. No word yet on whether Quarantine will be cross-gen with PS4, but it seems like a safe bet given Ubisoft’s plan with Siege.

Gods and Monsters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Gods and Monsters looks like Ubisoft’s answer to The Legend of Zelda. Built by the team that created Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this colorful action-adventure game casts you as a lone hero on a mission to save the Greek gods. The game’s lush, vibrant visuals should pop especially well on the PS5, and its myriad of puzzles and magic-based combat should give Zelda fans plenty to chew on. Gods and Monsters could be one of the best PS5 games for players of all ages when it hits sometime in 2020.

Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

EA has already confirmed that its next Battlefield title will come to PS5, though we’re not sure what shape that will take. The series’ most recent entry, Battlefield V, took place in World War II, so its unclear whether developer DICE will bring things back to the modern era or focus on another historical war (such as Vietnam). One thing’s for sure -- you should expect the series’ signature destructive environments to be even more breathtaking thanks to the PS5’s new AMD Navi processor and ray tracing capabilities.

NBA Live 21

EA cancelled NBA Live 20 to focus on its next-generation installment, so here’s hoping that the company’s struggling basketball franchise finds new life on the PS5. We’re not quite sure what to expect from NBA Live 21 -- the series was the first pro basketball game franchise to incorporate the WNBA back in 2017, and the most recent installment, NBA Live 19, stood out with customizable streetball courts and a unique career mode.

While the list of confirmed PS5 games is currently a bit thin, there are plenty of upcoming titles that seem like a no-brainer for Sony’s next console. We know that Bethesda has two huge new games in development -- The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield -- both of which should land on PS5 by the time they hit shelves a few years from now. We also expect BioWare’s Dragon Age 4 to come to PS5, as well as the long-rumored Grand Theft Auto 6.

And then there’s Sony’s first-party output. PS4 megahits God of War, Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn will almost certainly get PS5 sequels, and a new Uncharted game for PS5 doesn’t seem out of the question. We also wouldn’t be shocked to see enhanced PS5 ports of upcoming PS4 titles such as The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.