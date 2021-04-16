PS5 and PS4 gamers can play Resident Evil Village this weekend — here's how

PS4 and PS5 players can dive into Resident Evil Village this weekend as part of an Early Access limited time demo. Sony console owners get two weekends total before the demo rolls out to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

Capcom announced the details in its Resident Evil Showcase. PlayStation players can enjoy 30 minutes of the Village demo this weekend, from April 17. A Castle demo opens up for another half hour of gameplay on April 24. In addition to gaming time being capped at 30 minutes total per weekend, there's a limited 8-hour window of time during which you can actually access the demo.

The Village demo goes live on Saturday, April 17, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET and ends on April 18 at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET. Gamers in Europe can dive in on Sunday, April 18 at 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST until Monday, April 19 at 12 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. CEST.

The Castle demo follows next weekend, going live on Saturday, April 24 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET and closing on Sunday, April 25 at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET. The window in Europe opens on April 25 at 4 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. CEST and closes on April 26 at 12 a.m. BST / 1 a.m. CEST.

While there's an 8-hour timeframe to get on and play, remember you only actually have 30 minutes of in-game time to explore for each demo.

Following the early access weekends, everyone can dive into the demo in May. Again, gameplay is capped — this time at 60 minutes. Gamers will be able explore both the Village and Castle areas, but how you split your time between them is up to you. As the website points out, you can hit 'continue' any number of times, as long as it's within the allocated 60 minutes.

This demo is available for a 24-hour window on all platforms the game is set to release on. It kicks off on Saturday, May 1 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in North America, and Sunday, May 2 at 1 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. CEST in Europe.

It's all a bit convoluted, but in short, there's an 8-hour window for PS4 and PS5 players to try out 30 minutes in the Village this weekend, and 30 minutes in the Castle next weekend. At the start of next month, everyone can join in exploring either the Village, Castle, or both, for just 60 minutes during a 24-hour window.

Resident Evil Village releases May 7 on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S,and Google Stadia.