Oculus Quest 2 just got two killer upgrades — here’s what’s new

The Oculus Quest 2 is officially getting support for a 120Hz refresh rate and wireless streaming from PCs, as well as a few other tweaks, all thanks to its incoming v28 software update.

We’d already heard murmurs of such upgrades in the works, but the Facebook-owned Oculus has made it official and explained the update will be rolling out shortly. The Oculus Quest 2 is already our top pick for the best VR headsets, so these upgrades should make it even easier to recommend.

Let’s start with the boosted refresh rate. By default the Quest 2 runs at 90Hz out of the box. But v28 update will allow users to toggle on a 120Hz refresh rate that will benefits Oculus Store apps that get configured to run at 120Hz; currently, there are no such apps, but the Oculus team said they expect to see them arrive in the future.

One thing to bear in mind is the Quest 2 system software will remain at 90Hz. But the Oculus Link, which lets you connect the headset to a gaming PC, will get a 120Hz update in a future release, just not this one.

“Our goal is to continue unlocking new capabilities of the Quest 2 hardware. We expect 120 Hz and 90 Hz support to provide the most benefit for games that rely on fast-twitch, rapid-style movement while for many other apps, 72 Hz mode will continue to be a great option for a smooth and comfortable experience,” the Oculus team explained in a blog post.

Higher refresh rates are good, but Air Link for the Quest 2 is arguably the more exciting update. It will allow users to stream games and content wirelessly from their PC, avoiding the need to use the optional Oculus Link cable. That should pave the way for a more immersive virtual reality experience, thanks to removing the risk of getting tangled up in a tethered cable.

The v28 update will mean Air Link becomes an “Experimental” beta mode for the Quest 2, accessed via the Oculus PC app. And it’s worth keeping in mind that you’ll need a robust Wi-Fi connection to get the most out of it, so for some, the Link cable might still be the better option.

“If you want to charge your headset during your VR exploits, experience the highest-fidelity visuals possible, or if your available Wi-Fi network is congested or unsecured, Link via USB-C cable is the way to go,” said Oculus. “If you have a strong and secure Wi-Fi network and if your playspace is ideally within roughly 20 feet of your WiFi router, Air Link will be a good option.”

Other upgrades coming with the software update include the ability to bring your desk into the VR environment. This places a virtual desk on top of your existing one to mimic its position in the real world. You can then go and sit at it in the virtual Oculus Home environment.

And you can also pair a physical keyboard with the Quest 2 to make entering inputs into the system’s navigation interface and Home environment a lot easier. There’s a catch in that the keyboard needs to be the Logitech K830, as Oculus has a partnership with Logitech, but more Bluetooth keyboards will get support in the future.

All in all, this quartet of upgrades looks to boost the Oculus Quest 2’s appeal for current and prospective users. If you want one, check out our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 guide.