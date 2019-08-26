New OnePlus 7T Render Leaves Little to the Imagination

OnePlus is clearly working on a new flagship phone, if another leak is any indication.

In a new leak from @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, we've gotten our best glimpse yet at what might be the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro flagship phone. The device, which has been rumored in recent weeks, is featured in what appear to be press renders for an upcoming launch. And they leave little to the imagination.

Starting on the front, the images depict a device with thin bezels all around and a screen that nearly entirely covers the front. There's also a teardrop notch at the top, which leaves enough room to house the front-facing camera.

Moving around to the back, the images show the OnePlus logo, along with a circular camera bump. It also appears that the back of the device has a glossy finish to add a bit more design flair to the smartphone.

That circular camera bump might just be the most important giveaway that OnePlus is working on a new device. Last week, reports surfaced that the OnePlus 7T had actually leaked last year, when someone posted an image of an internal OnePlus meeting from December 2018. In that meeting, a device on the screen hadn't been released yet. That device is identical to the one pictured above.

For its part, OnePlus hasn't confirmed its plans for the OnePlus 7T. However, there's been rumblings that it could find its way to store shelves sometime in September or October. If and when that happens, look for it to come with a 6.5-inch screen and run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor. It could also offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Until we know for sure, however, look for many more leaks to surface.