OnePlus Coupons for March 2024

FAQs

Does OnePlus offer free shipping? Yes, OnePlus offers two kinds of shipping - Standard and Priority. The brand tends to offer free shipping on all orders worth $100 or more, but for orders that don't qualify, costs for these are calculated at the checkout depending on what's in your cart. Keep an eye out for any added shipping fees before placing your order.

Does OnePlus have a trade-in scheme? Yes, OnePlus will offer store credit or cash in exchange for a number of devices, and also accept devices from other brands as well as their own . Customers can get up to $500 worth of store credit for items, with any device worth more than $500 paid out in cash. You can get a quote for your device by providing details about condition and model through the website. If you're happy with the price on offer, you can get a pre-paid shipping label to send your item to OnePlus free of charge.

What is the Red Cable Club? Red Cable Club is the OnePlus members rewards scheme. It's free to join and confers a range of exclusive members-only benefits, including letting you earn RedCoins on purchases. RedCoins can then be spent on exclusive items that you can't buy elsewhere, which includes branded merchandise and discounted devices. The club also has its own app, where members can access services and any other benefits.

What is the OnePlus returns policy? Customers have a 15-day returns period on most items. Returns can be arranged through the dedicated portal on the brand's website, and shipping fees will depend on your address.

How do I contact OnePlus? If you want to get in touch with the OnePlus customer service team, you can do so in a number of ways. You can call +1 (833) 777-3633, or use the Live Chat or email form features accessible through the contact page. The team is available Monday to Friday between 9am - 9pm (EST), or Saturdays and Sundays between 10am - 8pm (EST).

Hints and Tips

Get discounts by using the OnePlus app: OnePlus customers can get discounts on products purchased through the app. It's free to download for Android and iOS, and allows you to see a range of exclusive savings of up to 20% off selected OnePlus tech and accessories. New discounts will also be unlocked the more you've spent, and you can track your level through your account settings.

Redeem a student or graduate discount: In education or recently graduated? Both students and graduates can get 10% off their orders by verifying with either GradBeans or StudentBeans accounts. Just log in to your account through the dedicated pages on the OnePlus website. These can found under the 'Discounts' section.

Enjoy an employee discount: It's not just students and grads who can save on their orders - OnePlus also has an employee discount page. If your organisation has signed up with the brand's discount scheme, you can verify here to access exclusive discounts through the store, which can take up to 10% off the usual prices.

Invite Friends to OnePlus: If you know someone who'd like a OnePlus device, you can refer them with a unique code accessible by logging in to the brand's app. When your friend signs up for an account or places an order using your code, you'll receive rewards, which increase the more referrals you make. For example, you can get a coupon for $10 off when a friend signs up, and $30 off when they place an order - you'll then get a coupon for $15 off when a second friend signs up, and $35 off when the second friend places an order.

Join the email newsletter: If you want to be kept up to date with the latest news on OnePlus products and promotions, you can sign up for the newsletter by providing your chosen email address. You'll receive regular updates, and also get a one-off code for $30 off on your next order worth over $300.

Sign up for texts: You can also stay up to date with the brand's updates via text by providing your phone number. New SMS sign ups will also be sent a code for 20% off their next order.

How to use OnePlus Coupons 1) Find one of the OnePlus Coupons listed above you'd like to redeem. 2) Click "Get Code" to reveal it, then copy it to your clipboard for later. 3) The OnePlus site will have opened in your old tab - head here to start shopping. 4) Add the items you want to buy to your cart as you, then click on your cart when you're ready to order to be taken to the checkout. 5) Look for the field marked "promo Code" and paste your code here. 6) Click "Apply" and your discount will be applied to your order total. 7) Continue through the checkout to place your order.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.