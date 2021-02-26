New Halo Infinite 4K screenshots revealed — now this is a killer Xbox Series X exclusive

New 4K screenshots of Halo Infinite have revealed a game that’s looking a lot more like flagship Xbox Series X titles that it did last year.

On the Halo Waypoint blog, developer 343 Industries posted a clutch of screenshots snapped at a 4K resolution, revealing a Halo Infinite has come a long way on the visual front since its initial game footage debut last July. Clearly delaying Halo Infinite from an Xbox Series X launch game to a “Fall 2021” release date has done wonders for it.

When we first saw Halo Infinite in action, we — and the rest of the internet — were a little disappointed with the overall look of the game. In motion it looked decent, but screenshots and slower footage revealed a game that definitely didn’t look like it was going to push the 12 teraflops of Xbox Series X graphics power.

There was no hint of ray tracing, the visuals weren’t exactly super crisp, and the somewhat plain appearance of a Brute character — which quickly turned into the “Craig” meme — left a lot to be desired. So 343 Industries appeared to go back to the drawing board, though the developer didn't explicitly say this was due to Halo Infinite’s less than glowing reception.

Rather, 343 said it was going to apply a lot more polish to Halo Infinite. And it appears to have done just that.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

These screenshots were taken on a PC, so we can’t say how closely they resemble Halo Infinite on the Series X.

But as a 4K gaming machine, we imagine the Xbox Series X will do a good job of making Halo Infinite look rather nice on an ultra-high-definition TV.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

There’s now a huge amount more detail in the environments and ray tracing looks to be in play in at least one of the shots.

I’m not sold on the design of the iconic Warthog, but otherwise these screenshots show how Halo Infinite will at least draw upon the cleaner aesthetic of the art style seen in the earlier Halo games.

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S lacking any hugely compelling exclusive games, this new and improved Halo Infinite could be just what Xbox fans could be waiting for. It will also be available on the Xbox One and PC, but we suspect the Xbox Series X will be the machine on which to play it.

Of course, getting hold of Microsoft’s new games console isn’t easy, so check out our where to buy Xbox Series X guide to be in with a fighting changer of getting hold of Xbox restocks.