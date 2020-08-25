Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch game 5 of the NBA playoffs online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel It's almost time for Mavericks vs Clippers game 5, beginning at 9 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, August 25) on TNT. Following games will be on TNT, ABC or ESPN, full schedule below.

Tonight's Mavericks vs. Clippers live stream of game 5 is sure to be a tense, hard-fought battle following game 4's amazing game-winning buzzer beater by Dallas star Luka Doncic. The Round 1 Western Conference series is now tied 2-2, but Kawhi Leonard and L.A. are going to pull out all the stops to retake the lead.

The Mavericks will have to face them with several key players injured. Doncic made his miracle shot on a sprained ankle, and he'll still be dealing with that in game 5. Not only that, Dallas may also be missing Kristaps Porzingis again due to knee soreness. His status for tonight is uncertain.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch online

MLB live streams 2020 season: What to know

Meanwhile, the Clippers need for guard Paul George to step things up. He's averaged just 11.3 points per game in the series. While L.A. remains favored to move onto the semifinals to meet either the Nuggets or Jazz.

Here's everything you need to watch Mavericks vs Clippers live stream today (and the rest of the Round 1 games as well):

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams and the rest of teh NBA playoffs on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Mavericks vs Clippers game 5 today (Tuesday, Aug 25) at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Other playoffs games will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll want to watch Mavericks vs Clippers on fuboTV.

We often suggest Sling TV, but it doesn't have ABC, so it's down to the other live pick on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Fubo entry level package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British hoop fans will have to stay up late to watch game 5, which starts at 2 a.m. BST on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

You'll need TSN to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Mavericks vs Clippers series schedule and scores

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 LA beat Dallas 118 - 110

Mon, Aug 17 LA beat Dallas 118 - 110 Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Dallas beat LA 127-114

Wed, Aug 19 Dallas beat LA 127-114 Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 LA beat Dallas 130-122

Fri, Aug 21 LA beat Dallas 130-122 Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Dallas beat LA 135-133

Sun, Aug 23 Dallas beat LA 135-133 Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, (time and network TBA)

Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, (time and network TBA) Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, (time TBA), ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, (time TBA), ESPN Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Dallas at LA, (time TBA), TNT

* = if necessary