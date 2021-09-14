Apple event live blog — iPhone 13 and all the big news as it happens

Get ready for the new iPhone. After seemingly a daily drumbeat of iPhone 13 rumors, today (Sept. 14) is the day that Apple should finally take the wraps off its latest phones. And there just might be some other products — an Apple Watch, new AirPods, even an iPad — along for the ride.

Apple today holds the first of what could be a couple fall product launches in a virtual event streaming from its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters. This Sept. 14 product launch figures to include the iPhone 13, though the Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 and iPad mini 6 could be on the agenda as well. And of course, there's all that software Apple showed off during the summer — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey and watchOS 8 — awaiting a final release date.

We'll be on hand to cover every last announcement Apple makes today in this Apple event live blog. Here's the quick summary of what could be coming when Tim Cook appears on video at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to detail the new products arriving in time for holiday shopping this year.

iPhone 13

We're expecting four iPhone 13 models to debut today, all in the same sizes as the iPhone 12 models from last year with starting prices about the same. The iPhone 13 Pro will likely be the more fully featured options, with those two phones tipped for 120Hz displays. All four models should see a faster A15 Bionic processor and better 5G.

The iPhone 13 cameras could get powerful new upgrades, such as portrait mode video and an improved Night mode for shooting the moon and stars. And, yes, we should see a smaller notch on the new iPhones. Last but not least, we expect bigger batteries across the board.

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch sounds like it's getting a new look based on Apple Watch 7 rumors. Look for a flat-edge display and redesigned, flat-edged chassis in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes. Many of the health features Apple supposedly has in the works sound like they're a year away. The biggest question surrounds Apple Watch 7 availability. We had heard Apple ran into production issues, which could mean limited supplies of the new smartwatch.

AirPods 3

Apple's wireless earbuds are in line to see their first update since 2019. The new version, AirPods 3, is expected to get a revamped design and to add features like active noise cancellation. Think of it as a slimmed down version of the AirPods Pro.

IPad 9 and iPad mini 6

We're less certain about the iPad making an appearance at this Apple event, but if it does, Apple has a couple of options. The company could show off a new iPad mini 6, since we've been waiting more than two years since the fifth-generation model. There's also rumors of a cheap iPad 9 in the works aimed largely at students.

Check out our guide on how to watch the Apple event for live streaming tips. But the short answer is to either head to Apple.com which will include a stream of the virtual event or YouTube where Apple also posts a feed. Apple TV owners and watch through the TV Plus app on their set-top box.