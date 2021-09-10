How to watch the Apple event — live stream the iPhone 13 launch

You'll want to know how to watch the Apple event, where the iPhone 13 should finally make its big debut. On September 14, 2021, Apple is hosting a keynote available for everyone to live stream online.

Like other recent Apple product launches, this upcoming Apple event will be a virtual-only affair so streaming will be the only way to see what new products make an appearance. Along with the new iPhone lineup, Apple could launch the Apple Watch 7, AirPods 3 or an iPad 9 or iPad mini 6. In other words, this isn't an occasion you'll want to miss.

Rumors point to a lot of different Apple products in the works — from new wireless earbuds to watches, tablets and laptops. In fact, Apple has so many potential products to launch that the September 14 event could be the first of multiple streaming events this fall showcasing refreshed Apple gear.

For now, let's focus on the event at hand. Here's how to watch the Apple event on September 14.

Apple is holding its next product launch on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The event begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST.

(Image credit: Apple)

Unlike pre-pandemic events, when Apple invited people to its on-campus theater at its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, the Sept. 14 product launch will only be beamed online.

How to watch the Apple Event

The easiest way is to head to Apple's website, as Apple will post a live stream of the event there. In recent times, Apple has also posted a link on its YouTube channel, and that seems to be the case again, as there's already a Sept. 14 event streaming page.

If you've got an Apple TV, you can follow along from Apple's set-top box. On the day of the event, just launch the TV app to find the live stream.

What will Apple announce at its Sept. 14 product launch?

It's almost certain Apple will show off the iPhone 13. Apple typically holds launch events for its phones in September — the iPhone 12 launch was the rare, pandemic-caused exception — and all signs point to Apple's new phones being on track to come out this month.

Like the iPhone 12, we're expecting four iPhone 13 models, likely powered by the A15 Bionic chip and said to feature smaller notches on their displays. (Expect the same sized phones as the iPhone 12, too.) The iPhone 13 Pro models sound like it'll get the more substantial upgrades with fast-refreshing displays and improved cameras, particularly the ultrawide angle lens. But the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini could feature LiDAR sensors like its Pro counterparts, supposedly adopting the iPhone 12 Pro Max's sensor shift stabilization feature.

We'd expect some other products to join the iPhone 13 on stage. Apple reportedly is working on the AirPods 3, and the new wireless earbuds seem like a natural fit to include in a phone launch, especially since Apple no longer includes headphones with its handsets.

Likewise, the Apple Watch 7 could ship alongside the iPhone 13. Most of the ambitious health features sound like they're slated for post-2021 Apple Watch releases, but we are anticipating a new look with flatter, bigger displays. Mixed production delay reports leave us unsure of whether it'll be ready for September 14th's event, so we'll have to wait to see.

That's not all. Apple could continue its transition to building its own laptop chips by introducing more MacBook Pro models, powered by the upcoming M1X chip. And we've also heard rumors about a new version of the iPad mini along with a low-cost iPad aimed at students — possibly the iPad 9. Though at this point, the Sept. 14 Apple event sounds like it would be pretty crowded.

Is this the last Apple product launch of 2021?

To that end, Apple is probably planning multiple product events — one for its phones and wearables, another for its tablets and a third for its Macs. Last fall saw a series of Apple product events, and a number of observers expect the company to repeat the pattern this year.

We'd expect those events to get announced after Apple holds its Sept. 14 product launch. After all, the iPhone 13 deserves its time in the sun.