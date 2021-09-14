Apple Fitness +: 5 updates I'm excited about

Today (Sept. 14), alongside the launches of the Apple Watch 7 and Apple iPhone 13 , Apple announced updates to its Apple Fitness Plus roundup. But what are they and what do subscribers need to know?

Apple Fitness+ will now have Pilates workouts

Apple announced that Pilates workouts will be available on the Apple Fitness+ platform later this month. With a focus on core, strength and flexibility, Pilates is a brilliant low-impact exercise that will appeal to a broad range of subscribers.

From new moms returning to fitness, to runners returning from injury, Pilates is a fantastic workout that strengthens and tones. Pilates has been proven to improve posture — something we all need after months of working from home.

Guided meditations will be added to the Apple Fitness+ platform weekly

As part of the new mindfulness app, guided meditations will be added to the Fitness+ platform each month. Following the lead of the likes of Fitbit, which recently announced a partnership with meditation app Calm, Apple is improving its meditation scope after a year that taught us fitness is about much more than counting calories or closing rings.

The new guided meditations will also be available on the Apple Watch in audio form each week so you can listen on the go.

You can get ready for ski season with the new Apple Fitness+ workouts

A slightly niche feature, but one that ski and snowboarding fanatics will love, are the winter sports workouts that Apple is adding to its Fitness+ offering.

Apple says the workouts have been developed with Alpine ski racer Ted Ligety and that whether you’re a skier or a snowboarder, they’ll get you ready for the snow season.

You’ll be able to work out with friends on Apple Fitness+

If you've been separated from friends and workout buddies for the past year, Apple announced that beginning this fall, you’ll be able to do joint workouts on Apple Fitness+.

Using an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV via Air Play, you’ll be able to connect with up to 32 people, see them as they work out and celebrate with them when they close their rings. It’s a fun update for subscribers.

Apple Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries

One major drawback for some users has been the limited availability of Apple Fitness+. Apple announced that later this month, Apple Fitness+ will become available in 15 more countries and will have subtitles for six different languages.

While it would be nice to have audio voiceovers in the corresponding languages rather than subtitles, especially when you’re trying to work out, this is a good step towards a more inclusive platform.