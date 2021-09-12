iPhone 13 last-minute rumor just tipped a first for the iPhone

The iPhone 13 Pro should stand out from the iPhone 13 in a few key ways based on the rumors. These include a possible 120Hz screen (giving the Pro a faster refresh rate), an always-display for getting info at a glance and a new 6-element ultra-wide lens.

Now a new research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5 Mac) predicts yet another unique perk for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: up to 1TB of storage. A first for the iPhone, the 1TB option would join the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Kuo also has good news for the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, but there could be bad news in terms of supply shortages.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly ditch the 64GB storage option, which we think is overdue. The phones will reportedly come with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

While Kuo doesn’t predict iPhone 13 delays, it’s possible that the phones could be tough to buy at launch. A component shortage could lead to a “downside risk” for Apple in the fourth quarter. But ultimately Kuo says that iPhone 13 shipments could grow 10% year over year overall compared to the iPhone 12 series.

Other recent leaks point to several other upgrades for the iPhone 13 series, such as a portrait video (cinematic) mode, as well as an improved Night mode that will allow users to capture the night sky and stars more clearly. Plus, we’ve heard that the cameras will let in more light.

We also expect all four iPhone 13 models to come with larger batteries, and Apple may introduce satellite communication capability for texting and calling when you don’t have a cellular signal. However, this feature may be limited to select markets and be geared towards emergency use.

Lastly, Kuo says that the AirPods 3 will likely be introduced at the Apple event on September 14. These wireless earbuds may offer noise cancelling, and Apple could keep the AirPods 2 around as a budget option.

