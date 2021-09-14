Apple Watch Series 7 colors — here's what the rumors suggest

The Apple Watch Series 7 could arrive within days, at the Apple event on Sept. 14. And thanks to previous rumors and leaks, we have a good idea as to what to expect in terms of the color options.

Apple's next generation of its flagship wearable (thought to be announced alongside the iPhone 13 lineup) is expected to get a number of upgrades, including a faster S7 processor, new watchOS 8 software and a few running features too. But most of all, we're excited for what's rumored to be a complete redesign, with Apple reportedly ditching round edges for a new flat-edged look.

The Apple Watch design has remained largely unchanged for years now. But it looks like the Apple Watch 7 may finally bring something new to the table.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo both claimed that the new Apple Watch would get a brand-new redesign for the 2021 models. Gurman stated that the seventh generation of Apple's wearable could have "a flatter display and edges, a faster processor and slightly larger screens."

Apple leaker Jon Prosser, of FrontPageTech, also backed the rumors and shared that the flat-edged design of the potential Apple Watch 7 could echo the iPhone 12's look and get 'new experimental colors' too.

Apple Watch Series 7 colors: what we've heard so far

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

Based on what Apple's done with its most recent flagship products, it's safe to assume that Cupertino could follow a similar pattern with its next flagship wearable, especially when it comes to design and color options.

Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech has previously collaborated with his trusted concept artist Ian Zelbo to produce Apple Watch Series 7 render images based on what his Apple sources have shared with him.

"Sources sent me a mixture of images as well as CAD files for this new design," he shared back in May.

The images showed off five colors in total, including the classic silver and black as well as the more vibrant red and the pastel blue and green. Prosser also implied that there could be more options in the making too. "They've been working on experimental colors," the leaker claimed. These colors would be similar to the AirPods Max, and having matching accessories isn't a bad look.

Of course, the above is definitely not set in stone as there's been no official word from Apple just yet, so we're taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Apple Watch Series 7 colors: our guess

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The overall design of the Apple Watch has not changed that much since it debuted in 2015. One of the few big redesigns concerned the Series 4 screen and its reduced bezels, but other than that, we haven't seen any major transformations.

Over the years Apple has thrown a handful of different color options into the mix, and it's reasonable to assume that the tech giant will add even more exciting colors too.

Cupertino has clearly been busy shifting from its traditional designs and color options, especially based on what we've seen on Apple's most recently announced devices, such as the iPhone 12 lineup, the iMac 2021 and the fourth generation of the iPad Air.

Our guess is that one (if not a couple) of colors could be borrowed from the iPhone 13 color palette, given that's what Apple's implemented with the navy blue Apple Watch Series 6. This is definitely a smart move as that would allow consumers to match their fancy wearable to their new smartphone.

Based on the above, we're going to take a wild guess and predict that some of the color options could be pink and bronze, as that is what seems to be the talk of the town concerning the iPhone 13 lineup. One of the latest rumors claims that the pink color could be introduced to the iPhone 13 mini and standard models, while the bronze or 'sunset gold' option could be seen in the Pro and Pro Max models. So the cheaper aluminum wearables could come in pink, while the more premium stainless steel models could get a bronze option.

Otherwise, we could also be seeing more pastel tones, as that's the kind of pattern that Apple's been consistently following with its most recent releases. From the pastel green, pink, yellow and blue to the most recent addition to Apple's colorful portfolio - purple.

Regardless, the long-awaited September event is just a few days away, meaning that we don't have to wait too long until the Apple Watch Series 7 finally arrives. In the meantime, if you want to find out more, make sure to follow our Apple Watch 7 page to read up on all the leaks and rumors about Apple's next wearable.