iPhone 13 alleged case leak just teased final design

We are now only hours away from the September 14 Apple event where we are very much expecting the reveal of the iPhone 13 . And the last-minute leaks are coming in fast.

Evan Blass on his evleaks Twitter account posted a suite of what’s claimed to be iPhone 13 case renders from third-party case maker Spigen, which give us yet another glimpse at how much smaller the iPhone 13’s display notch could be.

Spigen already posted real-life images of it’s iPhone 13 cases yesterday, seemingly showing how the iPhone 13 will have a rather similar design to the iPhone 12 . But Blass’ leaked renders show off the case dealing in full, revealing the front, back and sides of the case and thus a lot of the iPhone 13’s alleged design.

Expect a trio of cameras on the rear in the same square module as seen in the past two generations of iPhone. And the iPhone 12’s flat edges should also remain on the iPhone 13, as well as the volume, mute and power button placement. MagSafe charging is also supported, which is hardly surprising.

Apple hates it when case makers publish device-bearing renders prior to launch... pic.twitter.com/uA6wUvoXE3September 14, 2021 See more

But the biggest change seen in these renders will be the smaller display notch. And heck, it’s about time.

Since the iPhone X Apple has used a relatively chunk trapezoid-shaped notch that eats into a sizable portion off the phone’s top display. Sure, this allows it to hold all the sensors for the secure Face ID biometrics system, but it’s not exactly attractive And by 2021’s standards, where the best Android phones have punch-hole selfie cameras, the current iPhone’s notch looks archaic.

(Image credit: evleaks)

Ideally, we’d like to see Apple get rid of the notch completely but that doesn't look like it’ll happen until the iPhone 14 . So a smaller notch will have to tide us over for the time being.

As for other upgrades, the iPhone 13 is expected to have a larger battery, the rumored new A15 Bionic processor and an improved 5G modem. An astrophotography feature and portrait mode for video capture are also expected, as well as an always-on display. But the most notable upgrades are seemingly tipped for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. These include 120Hz displays, ultrawide camera enhancements and better telephoto capabilities.

Either way, we’ll know for sure before the end of the day. Follow our Apple event live blog to get all the latest news as it happens.