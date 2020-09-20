Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Nuggets start time, channel Lakers vs Nuggets game 2 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 20) on TNT. The playoffs are also airing on ABC and ESPN. The full series schedule is below.

So much for LeBron starting slow. Tomorrow's Lakers vs Nuggets live stream will likely see James & co. looking to finish this series fast — especially when Denver's got a knack for comebacks. In game 1, we saw a Lakers team unwilling to gauge its opponents and give them a chance to win.

History shows that if you give Denver a single win in a series, they can claw back to take the whole thing, coming back from repeated 3-1 deficits in the 2020 NBA playoffs. That being said, it wasn't even James (17 points) that led LA's scoring: Anthony Davis (37 points) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (18 points) made sure that the burden to score wasn't all on the King's shoulders.

Unfortunately for Denver, there's no real story to be seen (yet) as to how they'll rebound from this. Instead, the conversation has shifted to how LeBron is seeking to make a statement with his play after the NBA MVP voters gave him only 16 first-place votes, a mere fraction of winner Giannis Antetokounmpo's 85.

If this keeps a fire under James shoes for the rest of the post season, then we're a little worried for the chances of the Nuggets, and whichever team makes it out of the Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream for game 2.

How to avoid Lakers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Nuggets game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday, Sept. 18 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ABC and ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans need to stay up excessively late to catch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 2 at 2:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Nuggets on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 2 is on SN and SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Lakers 126, Nuggets 114 Game 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 p.m. (TNT) Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, TBD

Monday, Sept. 28, TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, TBD

* = if necessary