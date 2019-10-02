Killer Deal: PS4 Pro Hits All-Time Low of $305

That $299 PS4 Pro deal we predicted in our Black Friday PS4 deals guide looks like it might come to fruition. Rakuten has a killer PS4 Pro deal right now that brings Sony's 4K console to its lowest price ever.

Today only, Rakuten has the Sony PS4 Pro on sale for $305.15 via coupon code "ALT15P". That blows away the best PS4 deals we've seen all year. (You'll need to open a free Rakuten account to get this deal; enter the coupon code during checkout).

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $305.15 @ Rakuten

Here's a little deal history on the PS4 Pro. On Prime Day, Amazon had the console on sale for $349, which is a solid deal anytime of the year. In early September, Rakuten had the PS4 Pro on sale for $310, which at the time was the lowest price ever. Around mid-September, Amazon brought back its Prime Day price and had the PS4 Pro on sale for $349.

Fast forward to today and Rakuten once again has Sony's console at an all-time price low. The PS4 Pro supports 4K gaming and streaming. It sports a somewhat bulky (and dated) triple-decker design, but it can be positioned vertically or horizontally.

More importantly, it delivers bona fide 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to its HDR support. We might not see a price this low till Black Friday deals begin, so act fast if you want this console.