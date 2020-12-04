Where to buy PS4: Back in stock at Sony

If you're struggling to find where to buy a PS4, you're not alone. Everyone else is in the same boat, though lucky for you we've been checking up on which retailers have PS4s in stock.

The PS5 may still be rarer than the winning lottery ticket, but after Cyber Monday it looks like the PS4 has gone the same way. Weird, right? You'd think retailers would be struggling to give them away.

So where to buy a PS4? Sony itself has restocked the last time we checked (Dec. 4), as does Gamestop, where you can even find discounts on pre-owned models.

Other retailers show some consoles in stock, but at over-inflated prices you definitely don't want to pay. Thankfully they're not all like that.

Places like Amazon and Best Buy simply don't have regular stock of PS4, so you won't have much luck buying the console there. And if you're looking at where to buy PS5 ... well, good luck. That's rarer than hen's teeth right now. Same deal if you're looking at where to buy Xbox Series X.

Good news: Sony has restocked its virtual shelves with both the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim. GameStop is still selling both the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro, and the latter has even had a $30 discount you should take advantage of if you want to play 4K games and can't get your hands on a PS5.

Walmart has both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in stock, but is charging more than $100 over the MSRP. The same is true for Amazon, with a large number of used consoles are selling for more than when they were new.

Failing that BestBuy has the PS4 Pro in certain locations, for the $399 MSRP, so check if there's one near you.

Inventory elsewhere may vary based on location, especially with Target, which is offering the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro in select stores.. In other words, you've got to go pick it up yourself.

With Sony focused on the PS5 release, you'd think that finding stock of the PS4 would be easier. Sadly, it's likely to be difficult until the end of the year and probably going into 2021.

Cyber Monday saw a large number of consoles go on sale, many of which have since sold out. Still with a little patience you should be able to pick one up without paying over-the-top prices for a dusty used console.

Gamestop seems to be the best place to secure a PS4 if you’re looking to pick one up at the moment. Likewise Sony is a good place to check, since they made the things in the first place. The console is still in production, though it’s likely that Sony has shifted its focus toward getting as many PS5 consoles on shelves as possible, which will make finding the humble PS4 even harder. There's no harm in looking though.

PS4 at Sony

PS4 Slim: $299 at Sony

Sony's supply of PS4 Slim's is now back in stock (as of Dec. 4). And, because Sony makes them, there's no retailer markup.

View Deal

PS4 Pro: $399 at Sony

The same is true of the PS4 Pro. It's back in stock as of Dec. 4 at the consumer-electronics giant.View Deal

PS4 at Amazon

PS4 Slim: $299 at Amazon

Amazon is currently out of stock of the PS4 Slim, though you can find it being sold via (overpriced) third party sellers. View Deal

PS4 Pro: $399 at Amazon

Amazon also normally stocks the PS4 Pro, but it is currently out of stock. As with the PS4 Slim, third-party resellers are jacking up the prices even on used models.View Deal

PS4 at Best Buy

PS4 Slim: $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently out of PS4 Slims, and it's not clear when they'll be coming back in stock.View Deal

PS4 Pro: $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy still has PS4 Pros at some stores, so it's worth checking to see if you live nearby. You will have to pick it up in person, though.View Deal

PS4 at Walmart

PS4 Slim: $443 at Walmart

Walmart has the PS4 Slim in stock, but you'll be paying an hefty mark-up for the privilege. Avoid at all costs.View Deal

PS4 Pro: $525 at Walmart

The same is true of the PS4 Pro, and you should avoid this sort of thing at all costs. It's not worth paying an additional $127 for a four year old console, even if it does play in 4K.View Deal

PS4 at Gamestop

PS4 Pro: $369 @ GameStop

You can find the 1TB model of the PS4 Pro at GameStop, which is charging the same prices you'll find at Sony. This makes GameStop a compelling alternative if you want a PS4 right now.View Deal

PS4 Slim: $299 at GameStop

GameStop has the 1TB version of the PS4 Slim new and refurbs of the PS4 Slim 500GB for $279.View Deal