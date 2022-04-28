iPhone 14 3D mock-ups just leaked — these are the biggest design changes

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's designs have been thoroughly spoiled already, but thanks to the latest leak, we now have a much better idea of exactly how these differences will look.

For that, we have to thank a video from Mac Otakara. Using 3D-printed iPhone 14 dummies apparently sourced from online retailer Alibaba, they tried fitting existing iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors. It sounds strange but it's a great demonstration of how small changes to the phones' measurements can have a significant effect on how they look and feel.

To start with, the basic looks of the dummies fit in with the rumors we've already heard. There are four devices shown: two smaller, two larger; and there are two with two rear cameras and two with three rear cameras. These should end up being the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max we've been expecting, with the larger 2-camera device thought to be a new iPhone 14 Max model. As with the iPhone 13, the sides of all four phones are flat.

Meanwhile on the front, we see the two non-Pro models using the slimmed-down notch design we've seen before. There's no notch at all on the Pro mock-ups here, which one could interpret as pointing to under-display cameras. However, there's much greater weight behind rumors claiming that these versions will get pill and punch-hole-shaped cutouts for the camera and Face ID sensors instead.

What this video also shows is that despite using the same sizes as the iPhone 13 range, the iPhone 14 may not work with the current 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max cases. The reason is the new camera bump shape, which is said to be getting thicker to make room for new camera tech like thicker lenses, and a 48MP main sensor in the case of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. For the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, there's also apparently an increase in their overall thickness that stops the case from even getting around the four corners of the phone.

Mac Otakara's writer tried a similar experiment with screen protectors. This showed that the radius of the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models' corners is apparently smaller than those of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, suggesting the new generation of iPhones will use narrower displays. That hopefully won't mean a reduction in resolution, but hopefully does mean a phone you can more easily get your hand around to access all the areas of the display.

Apple's not going to tell us anything about the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro until launch day, which is most likely coming in September if it follows precedent. In the meantime though, you can read about all the rumors in our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumor hubs, and check out our iOS 16 hub for all the newest rumored features coming to your iPhone.