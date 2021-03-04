While the name CBS All Access stood its ground for a while, the time has come for a full-on rebrand – and with that comes a hefty upgrade in terms of content. Enter Paramount Plus, the newest in a long line of streaming services looking to be your one-stop shop for entertainment.

Now expanding well beyond just CBS content, Paramount Plus has drafted in content from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and BET – essentially it's bringing together all of ViacomCBS's arms under one roof, alongside live CBS and CBS Sports streams.

However, while it's relatively simple to access Paramount Plus in the US, you might run into problems if you're outside the States – even if you pay for the service. So, here we'll explain exactly how to watch Paramount Plus anywhere in the world.

How to watch Paramount Plus in the US

If you're in the USA, it couldn't be easier to watch Paramount Plus

If you're a subscriber to CBS All Access, your subscription will have carried over and become a Paramount Plus subscription. Of course, new customers can also sign up for Paramount Plus, too.

If you don't already subscribe, you can do so from just $5.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $9.99 a month. On both plans you can save 15% by choosing to pay annually (select the '15% off' tick box when picking your plan to access this), totalling $59.99 and $99.99 respectively – and every option comes with a one-week free trial which you can cancel whenever you wish.

How to watch Paramount Plus abroad

Things are a little different when you're outside the US.

Paramount Plus is launching in a number of different locales and devices (check out our Paramount Plus apps guide for more), but essentially the US will be getting everything first, and in full. Subscribers in Canada will be limited at first, and we don't know when (or even if) subscribers in the UK and the rest of Europe will get access.

If you already have a subscription to Paramount Plus and you're out of the US, the most efficient way of getting access is to use the best VPN to change your location. All you need to do is select a US VPN server, then head over to the Paramount Plus site or app as if you were back home. Then sign in with your details, and get watching.

Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its super simple yet powerful apps, excellent unblocking power, and a great number of server locations worldwide.

You can do the same if you're in a country that has a limited Paramount Plus selection. For example, if you're in Canada and want access to the full US Paramount Plus, all you need to do is sign up for the service, and then use a VPN to change location to the USA. You'll then have access to everything on offer.

How to sign up to Paramount Plus

For those in the US, signing up for Paramount Plus is super simple.

All you need to do is head over to the Paramount Plus website and pick your plan. Follow the steps, input your card details, and you're set.

If you're already a CBS All Access subscriber, you won't even need to do that – everything's staying the same for now, so you'll be able to log in to Paramount Plus with your old account details.

How to sign up to Paramount Plus outside the US

If you're a US resident (or at least have a US credit card), you can sign up to Paramount Plus wherever you are.

All you need to do is sign up to ExpressVPN, change your location to the US, and head over to the Paramount Plus website as usual. Then input your US credit card details and get watching!

If you don't have a US credit card, a workaround can be found in buying a digital CBS All Access gift card from a retailer like Walmart. This will be emailed to you, and after you've connected to a US server with your VPN, you can use that to pay for Paramount Plus wherever you are.

How to watch Paramount Plus on Roku

If you've got a Paramount Plus subscription you'll be able to watch it on your Roku, too. All you need to do is install the Paramount Plus channel on your Roku, log in with your details, and get streaming.

However, if you want to use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus on Roku outside the US, you'll have to install a router VPN. This is because Roku devices don't support VPNs themselves. It's a little more complicated than on a desktop or smartphone, but our top choice ExpressVPN makes it super easy with a dedicated router app and clear walkthroughs.

How to watch Paramount Plus on Fire TV stick

The Paramount Plus app is available on the Amazon Appstore, and all you need to do is download it and sign in with your relevant credentials on your Fire Stick. You'll also be able to watch Paramount Plus through your respective streaming provider's app.

Plus, because the Fire Stick is Android based, it supports VPNs. If you want to watch Paramount Plus on Fire Stick outside the US, check out our guide to the best Fire Stick VPN services available.

Why should you use a Paramount Plus VPN?

The first and most important reason to use a VPN with Paramount Plus is to get access to the content you pay for anywhere in the world. So, if you're currently in Canada, the UK, or anywhere else, you can connect to a US server and log in to Paramount Plus as if you were in your living room.

There's more to it than that, though. If you have a good Internet connection but still find that content is buffering or playing at a low quality, it could be because you're being subjected to network throttling.

This happens when your ISP detects high-bandwidth usage of your connection and intentionally slows you down to make sure everyone gets a similar speed. High-bandwidth uses include torrenting, gaming, and, of course, streaming HD content.

A VPN anonymizes what you're using your connection for, which means your provider can't tell you're streaming. Subsequently, it can't choose to slow down your connection.

Plus, a VPN gives unrivalled privacy and security for any kind of browsing, so if you want to watch Paramount Plus abroad as well as keep your personal info safe, a secure VPN is the perfect solution.

What is the best Paramount Plus VPN?