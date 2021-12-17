How to watch 1883 online to see the Yellowstone prequel

Get ready to travel back in time to the Wild West when you watch 1883 online to see the highly-anticipated Yellowstone prequel.

The new Paramount Plus series, which is one of our top picks among new movies and shows to watch this weekend, stars Sam Elliott as a cowboy trail guide and country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton.

1883 release date and time details 1883 premieres with two episodes on Sunday, December 19.

• Time — 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

They will eventually settle a ranch in Montana that their descendant John Dutton (Kevin Costner) runs in the present day of Yellowstone season 4.

But they'll have to get to Montana first. The Duttons, along with their daughter Elsa (Isabel May) embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. Guiding them on the harsh, unforgiving path is tough-as-nails cowboy Shea Brennan (Elliott) and Pinkerton agent Thomas (LaMonica Garrett). The Duttons will encounter characters with good and bad intentions, including Marshal Jim Courtright (guest star Billy Bob Thornton).

1883 is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land.

Here is everything you need to watch 1883 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch 1883 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss 1883 if you've traveled to a place where you can't access it Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 1883 online in the US for free

1883 is a Paramount Plus original, unlike the OG series, which airs on Paramount Network. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, which will drop weekly on Sundays.

All you need to watch 1883 is Paramount Plus and right now, you can get it for free! Use the code 'PEAKSALE' to sign up for a free month.

During your free month, you can check out other Paramount Plus originals, like the recent South Park: Post COVID 2 special.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

If you have cable, you can watch the first two episodes of 1883 on Paramount Network. Episode 1, "1883," will air right after Yellowstone on December 19. Episode 2, "Behind Us, a Cliff" will air on December 26. It's unclear if episode 3 will be on the Paramount Network.

If you've the cut the cord, you can still get Paramount Network on several of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get Paramount Network.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10. Get either the Orange or Blue plan, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get Paramount Network.

How to watch 1883 in Canada

Good news for Canadians — Paramount Plus is available in the country so you can watch 1883 for free, too! Just use the code PEAKSALE to get a free month of Paramount Plus.

After the free month, a subscription costs $5.99 CAD per month.

How to watch 1883 in the UK, Europe, Australia, Latin America and other international regions

If you're not in the U.S. or Canada, can you watch 1883 online? Unfortunately, the answer is vague.

Paramount Plus is available in Latin America, the Nordics and Australia. However, we can't confirm whether 1883 will premiere in those regions at the same time as the U.S. and Canada.

The streaming service is not yet in the UK, Europe, Asia or Africa.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. and Canada, and want to access your Paramount Plus account to watch 1883, you can simply use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN, to make it seem like your device is back home.