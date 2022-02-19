Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak teases new Tensor chip and modem details

We’re likely eight or nine months away from the Pixel 7’s official unveiling, but an Android 13 Developer Preview code dive from 9to5Google has uncovered the first “concrete details” of 2022’s rumored Google flagships.

The site had previously found evidence that the second-generation Tensor chip due to power the Pixel 7 is the ‘GS201.’ Now, some further digging into the Android 13 Developer Preview by the site's source Cstark27 has found that the new chip is apparently linked to an unreleased Samsung modem with the model number ‘g5300b.’ Given that the current Pixel 6 is linked to ‘g5123b,’ which is the Exynos Modem 5123, it would make sense for this new model to be the Exynos Modem 5300.

By further delving into the Android 13 code, 9to5Google then found that the new modem is in turn linked to two devices with the codenames Cheetah and Panther — which the site believes to be the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro respectively. In other words, it looks like both upcoming devices will use the GS201 Tensor chipset.

It's the closest we've got to confirmation that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are real, and although we can't verify the accuracy of the information, it certainly sounds as if Google is hard at work on its replacements for two of the best Android phones.

The last of 2022’s Pixels?

The Pixel 7 phones may well be the first models to come with the new Tensor chipset, but they're unlikely to be the first Pixel-branded devices we see released in 2022. In fact, we’re likely to see at least one and possibly three other Pixel devices before the new flagships arrive, likely in October.

The most definite of these is the Pixel 6a, a cut-down version of last year’s flagship with the same first-generation Tensor power but a lower spec camera and cheaper design. This was referenced in an official Google coloring book and will likely be here in the spring, possibly to coincide with Google I/O, which traditionally takes place in May.

Also in May, we’ve been advised to be on the lookout for Google’s first wearable, the Pixel Watch. A vehicle to show off what Wear OS 3 can do, the watch is supposed to have a round face, a crown and some Fitbit software integration, following Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of the company.

Finally, there’s the long awaited Pixel Fold — or Pixel Notepad, as it may be called. The rumored foldable will apparently be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and is said to be coming in the last quarter of this year.

Add these to two new Pixel 7 devices, and Google could really cement itself on our lists of the best phones and best smartwatches in 2022.