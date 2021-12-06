Google Pixel Watch looks slick in these leaked promotional images

Another batch of Google Pixel Watch images have surfaced, further suggesting the all-Google smartwatch could launch soon.

The Pixel Watch photos were posted by regular tipster Jon Prosser and are allegedly marketing images of the rumored wearable, rather than mere renders. They showcase a watch with a bezel-less rounded face, and though blurry, there’s a whiff of official styling to them.

The images in these supposedly leaked marketing materials show a design that we’ve pretty much seen before from unofficial renders based on leaked information.

As a result, there are no aesthetic surprises here. But what is surprising, is just how similar the finished product will seemingly be to the Pixel Watch concept designs that Prosser shared several months ago.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

The images show a watch with a round face with a bezel-less display that seems to curve around the edges of the smartwatch. On the right-hand side, there's a single crown that looks set to offer the only physical controls for the watch; many other Wear OS-based smartwatches, for instance the Fossil Gen 5 LTE and newly-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, have multiple buttons.

As such, the Pixel Watch looks set to be a rather clean and minimalist smartwatch, somewhat in keeping with the design of other Pixel devices. Interchangeable bands, meanwhile, would offer wearers a bit of customization.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel Watch is expected to run on Wear OS — and that could be seen as either a good or bad thing.

On one hand, Wear OS is taking strides to challenge the Apple Watch’s watchOS software, rolling out a revamped version to new Wear OS-eligible smartwatches. It looked great on the Galaxy Watch 4, but Samsung's own UI skewed the experience. If Google doesn't tailor Wear OS to the Pixel ecosystem, finally giving Pixel phone owners a dedicated wearable, we'll be disappointed.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Among the OS changes hinted at in Prosser's images are simplified route navigation, health data that's easy to parse at a glance, and an overall cleaner interface. All this, if legit, means the Pixel Watch is shaping up to be an Apple Watch competitor.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

With a launch date tipped for early 2022, we may not have long to wait before we find out if Google really is releasing its own smartwatch — and if so, whether it’ll be a contender for a spot on our best smartwatch list.