Get the Pixel 4a 5G for free in an early T-Mobile Black Friday deal

The Pixel 4a 5G offers a low-cost way to get a 5G phone. Even better, you get Google's superior mobile photography as part of the bargain. To make it an even more tempting deal, T-Mobile is giving people the chance to pick up Google's latest phone for free.

Starting this Friday (Nov. 13), you'll be able to get a free Pixel 4a 5G by opening a new line of data with T-Mobile and trading in an old smartphone. The $499 in bill credits will be spread out over 24 months. This is one of the best pre Black Friday deals we've seen.

To get the Pixel 4a 5G for free, you'll need to open a new line of data at T-Mobile and trade-in your old phone. Existing customers can get half off the Pixel 4a 5G with just a trade-in. The discount appears as a bill credit spread out over 24 months.

Already a T-Mobile customer? You can still pick up the Pixel 4a 5G for a discount when you trade-in your old phone. T-Mobile will take off the cost of the Pixel 4a 5G, allowing you to get the device for just $250. That same half-off offer also applies to customers who open a new of data with T-Mobile but don't have an old phone to trade in.

The Pixel 4a 5G costs $200 less than Google's $699 Pixel 5, but as far as we're concerned it's the better value of Google's two 5G-ready phones. Our Pixel 4a 5G review found that you don't get the 90Hz refresh rate you'll find on the Pixel 5, and the more expensive phone is the more durable model. Otherwise, there's little separating the two phones, and that includes the cameras which produce some of the best mobile photography we've seen.

The Pixel 4a 5G goes on sale Nov. 20 at T-Mobile. The Google Store is already taking pre-orders where you can buy the phone unlocked or tied to either cellular service from Verizon or Google Fi. AT&T and Verizon are offering the Pixel 4a 5G as well.