Fastest charging phones 2021: Which phones juice up quickest?

Here's how fast the top phones charge based on our testing

fastest charging phones
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Phone battery capacity, measured in milliamp hours (mAh), is one of the most important things to consider when buying a smartphone, but a lesser studied but almost-as-important factor is how fast the phone charges. 

Of course. this is in part dependent on the size of the battery: it generally takes longer to charge a 6,000 mAh battery than a 3,000 mAh, as you would expect. But that’s only part of the formula.

The phone charging time is also impacted by the maximum supported charging speed of the phone and the power of the charger you have, both measured in watts. In some cases this means you can upgrade your phone’s charging speed by buying a higher rated charger than the one in the box (if one is included at all).

Below, we’ve rounded up every handset from our list of the best phones and best Android smartphones to see how they compare against each other in terms of charging speed. 

Phone charging speeds compared

PhoneBattery gain in 30 minutesBattery capacityMax charging speed
Asus ROG Phone 570%6,000 mAh65W
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra56%5,000 mAh25W
Moto G Power22%5,000 mAh10W
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus54%4,800 mAh25W
OnePlus 9 Pro99%4,500 mAh65W
OnePlus 998%4,500 mAh65W
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra56%4,500mAh25W
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 246%4,500mAh25W
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE35%4,500mAh15W
Samsung Galaxy S2155%4,000mAh25W
Google Pixel 4a 5G46%3,885mAh18W
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max47%3,867mAh20W
Google Pixel 4a50%3,140mAh18W
iPhone 1257%2,815 mAh20W
Apple iPhone 12 Pro55%2,815 mAh20W
iPhone 12 mini60%2,227mAh20W
iPhone SE29%1,821mAh5W

 Apple iPhone 12 

iPhone 12 purple

(Image credit: Apple )

Using Apple’s $19 20W fast charger, the iPhone 12 went from zero to 57% in our half hour charging test. As the company has stopped shipping power adapters with its handsets, you’ll need to source your own, however.   

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is rated for 50% of a charge in 30 minutes, and got better than that at 55% with a 20W Apple charger. The battery is on the small side, though, at 2,815 mAh. 

 Apple iPhone 12 mini 

iPhone 12 mini review

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 12 mini did even better – which perhaps shouldn’t be surprising, given its battery is 588mAh smaller. Still, the phone managed to reach 60% in 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 12 Pro Max packs the largest battery in Apple's lineup at 3,867 mAh. Apple's 20W charger got this big-screen phone to 47% in 30 minutes. 

 Apple iPhone SE 

iPhone deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The good news? The iPhone SE shipped with its own power adapter. The bad news? It’s just 5W, meaning that our review recorded it as reaching just 29% in half an hour.

This could reach speeds very similar to the iPhone 12, however, as the phone supports charging speeds of up to 18W.

 Asus ROG Phone 5 

Asus ROG Phone 5 review

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Asus’ gaming phone is one of the fastest charging phones around. The 6,000mAh battery is supported by a bundled 65W charger, which means the Asus ROG Phone 5 goes from 0 to 70% in half an hour. It reached a quite respectable 44% in 15 minutes, too.  

 Google Pixel 4a 

pixel 4a 5g

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Google Pixel 4a’s bundled 18W charger ensures the handset hit exactly 50% battery from a half-hour charge, which is quite impressive for a lower-end device. Just keep in mind the capacity is on the lower side at 3,140 mAh. 

Google Pixel 4a 5G 

Pixel 4a 5g

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The enhanced Pixel 4a 5G did slightly worse, but not enough to make you reconsider the upgrade, especially considering it comes with 745mAh more capacity. In half an hour, the bundled 18W charger took the phone from zero to 46%. 

Moto G Power 

Moto G Power

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Moto G Power’s legendary long stamina may guarantee it a place in our list of the longest phone battery life, but it takes a fair while to charge. In our test, the battery got to just 22%, thanks to the slower 10W charger.

OnePlus 9 

OnePlus 9 review

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The OnePlus 9’s bundled WarpCharge 65T charger promises a full charge in just 29 minutes. It’s not far off: in our 30-minute test, the OnePlus 9 hit 98% capacity. 

OnePlus 9 Pro 

oneplus 9 pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with a WarpCharge 65T charger, and it did slightly better, hitting 99% battery with half an hour at the outlet. This is the fastest charging phone we've tested. 

 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

In a slightly disappointing downgrade from the Note 10 Plus which has 45W charging, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ‘only’ supports 25W speeds. All the same, in half an hour, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hit a quite respectable 56%. 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE review

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers a huge amount of what made the original S20 so special at a cut-down price. But cost savings have to be found somewhere, and one such saving is in the bundled 15W charger. It took the Galaxy S20 FE to 35% in 30 minutes, but if you want faster than that then you’ll need to spend $29 on a 25W power adapter. 

 Samsung Galaxy S21 

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like Apple, Samsung decided to ditch the power adapter with the S21 series, so your speeds will be dependent on what plug you have available. Still, in our tests, using a 25W charger on the Samsung Galaxy S21, we were able to hit 55% in 30 minutes. 

Samsung Galaxy S21 UItra 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra zoom leak

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra not only doesn't ship with a power adapter, but Samsung has reduced the optional 45W charging found on the S20 Ultra to 25W here. Still, it’s not exactly slow, with the phone going from zero to 54% in 30 minutes.  

 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung’s foldable beast actually has two batteries divided pm either side of the folding screen, but it doesn’t seem to affect the 25W charging speeds too much. In half an hour, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 hit 46% battery.  

