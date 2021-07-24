Fastest charging phones 2021: Which phones juice up quickest?

Phone battery capacity, measured in milliamp hours (mAh), is one of the most important things to consider when buying a smartphone, but a lesser studied but almost-as-important factor is how fast the phone charges.

Of course. this is in part dependent on the size of the battery: it generally takes longer to charge a 6,000 mAh battery than a 3,000 mAh, as you would expect. But that’s only part of the formula.

The phone charging time is also impacted by the maximum supported charging speed of the phone and the power of the charger you have, both measured in watts. In some cases this means you can upgrade your phone’s charging speed by buying a higher rated charger than the one in the box (if one is included at all).

Below, we’ve rounded up every handset from our list of the best phones and best Android smartphones to see how they compare against each other in terms of charging speed.

Phone charging speeds compared

Phone Battery gain in 30 minutes Battery capacity Max charging speed Asus ROG Phone 5 70% 6,000 mAh 65W Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 56% 5,000 mAh 25W Moto G Power 22% 5,000 mAh 10W Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 54% 4,800 mAh 25W OnePlus 9 Pro 99% 4,500 mAh 65W OnePlus 9 98% 4,500 mAh 65W Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 56% 4,500mAh 25W Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 46% 4,500mAh 25W Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 35% 4,500mAh 15W Samsung Galaxy S21 55% 4,000mAh 25W Google Pixel 4a 5G 46% 3,885mAh 18W Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 47% 3,867mAh 20W Google Pixel 4a 50% 3,140mAh 18W iPhone 12 57% 2,815 mAh 20W Apple iPhone 12 Pro 55% 2,815 mAh 20W iPhone 12 mini 60% 2,227mAh 20W iPhone SE 29% 1,821mAh 5W

Apple iPhone 12

Using Apple’s $19 20W fast charger, the iPhone 12 went from zero to 57% in our half hour charging test. As the company has stopped shipping power adapters with its handsets, you’ll need to source your own, however.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro is rated for 50% of a charge in 30 minutes, and got better than that at 55% with a 20W Apple charger. The battery is on the small side, though, at 2,815 mAh.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini did even better – which perhaps shouldn’t be surprising, given its battery is 588mAh smaller. Still, the phone managed to reach 60% in 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max packs the largest battery in Apple's lineup at 3,867 mAh. Apple's 20W charger got this big-screen phone to 47% in 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone SE

The good news? The iPhone SE shipped with its own power adapter. The bad news? It’s just 5W, meaning that our review recorded it as reaching just 29% in half an hour.

This could reach speeds very similar to the iPhone 12, however, as the phone supports charging speeds of up to 18W.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus’ gaming phone is one of the fastest charging phones around. The 6,000mAh battery is supported by a bundled 65W charger, which means the Asus ROG Phone 5 goes from 0 to 70% in half an hour. It reached a quite respectable 44% in 15 minutes, too.

Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a’s bundled 18W charger ensures the handset hit exactly 50% battery from a half-hour charge, which is quite impressive for a lower-end device. Just keep in mind the capacity is on the lower side at 3,140 mAh.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The enhanced Pixel 4a 5G did slightly worse, but not enough to make you reconsider the upgrade, especially considering it comes with 745mAh more capacity. In half an hour, the bundled 18W charger took the phone from zero to 46%.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power’s legendary long stamina may guarantee it a place in our list of the longest phone battery life, but it takes a fair while to charge. In our test, the battery got to just 22%, thanks to the slower 10W charger.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9’s bundled WarpCharge 65T charger promises a full charge in just 29 minutes. It’s not far off: in our 30-minute test, the OnePlus 9 hit 98% capacity.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro also comes with a WarpCharge 65T charger, and it did slightly better, hitting 99% battery with half an hour at the outlet. This is the fastest charging phone we've tested.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

In a slightly disappointing downgrade from the Note 10 Plus which has 45W charging, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ‘only’ supports 25W speeds. All the same, in half an hour, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hit a quite respectable 56%.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers a huge amount of what made the original S20 so special at a cut-down price. But cost savings have to be found somewhere, and one such saving is in the bundled 15W charger. It took the Galaxy S20 FE to 35% in 30 minutes, but if you want faster than that then you’ll need to spend $29 on a 25W power adapter.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Like Apple, Samsung decided to ditch the power adapter with the S21 series, so your speeds will be dependent on what plug you have available. Still, in our tests, using a 25W charger on the Samsung Galaxy S21, we were able to hit 55% in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S21 UItra

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra not only doesn't ship with a power adapter, but Samsung has reduced the optional 45W charging found on the S20 Ultra to 25W here. Still, it’s not exactly slow, with the phone going from zero to 54% in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung’s foldable beast actually has two batteries divided pm either side of the folding screen, but it doesn’t seem to affect the 25W charging speeds too much. In half an hour, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 hit 46% battery.