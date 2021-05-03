Eternals release date, cast, trailer and latest MCU movie news

Marvel's Eternals is introducing an entirely new team of superheroes — and they're positively celestial. The first footage from Eternals was revealed in a teaser featuring upcoming Marvel movies, and we got our first glimpse at Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani in action.

Eternals comes from director Chloe Zhao, the recent Oscar winner for Nomadland. It focuses on the titular immortal alien race, created by the Celestials, who've secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. At some point, the Eternals disbanded, but following the events of Avengers: Endgame, they reunite to fight the Deviants once again.

Aside from that A-list cast and director, not much is known about the Eternals plot or how it fits in with the rest of the MCU. Along with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it ushers in Phase 4 on the movie front (alongside a ton of Disney Plus series).

Here's everything we know so far about Eternals.

Marvel set the Eternals release date for November 5, 2021.

Like all of the other MCU films, Eternals was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally supposed to come out in theaters in November 2020.

Eternals trailer

While we're still waiting for an Eternals trailer (teaser or full-length), Marvel gave us a little sneak peek within a mega-preview of its upcoming movie slate.

Starting at 2:20 in the below video, Salma Hayek rides a horse as a voice-over says, "When you love something, you fight for it." From there, we see snippets of footage featuring Angelina Jolie wielding a sword, Richard Madden leading the group, and a jacked-up Kumanil Nanjiani coolly taking off his sunglasses.

Eternals cast

The cast of Eternals is, well, star-studded to say the least. And it represents a reunion of two Game of Thrones stars! Here's the A-list lineup:

Angelina Jolie as Thena: A fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Salma Hayek as Ajak: The wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals, who has healing abilities. Ajak can communicate with Celestials.

Richard Madden as Ikaris: The tactical leader of the Eternals who can fly, project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, and has superhuman strength.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo: An Eternal who can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands. Kingo becomes a popular Bollywood film star to blend in on Earth.

Gemma Chan as Sersi: An empathetic Eternal with an affinity for humankind who can manipulate matter. She has been in love with Ikaris for centuries, and poses as a museum curator on Earth.

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari: An Eternal who uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets. She is the first deaf superhero in an MCU film.

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos: An Eternal inventor who secretly helps humanity progress technologically. He is the first superhero to be depicted as gay in an MCU film.

Don Lee as Gilgamesh: The strongest Eternal who can project an exoskeleton of cosmic energy. He is Thena's partner.

Lia McHugh as Sprite: An Eternal who can project lifelike illusions and appears to be a 12-year-old child.

Barry Keoghan as Druig: An Eternal who can use cosmic energy to control the minds of others. He becomes aloof and withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with their interactions with humankind.

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman: A human warrior who wields a mystical sword.

Eternals story and comic books background

According to the comics, The Eternals stem from common mythology dating back to the dawn of the human race. Ancient overseers known as The Celestials arrived on Earth to divide its inhabitants into three sects: humans, Eternals, and Deviants.

While the Deviants certainly pose a major threat, the Eternals have been their own worst enemies, too. A civil war broke out among them long ago and they fractured into two groups: one led by Kronos and the other led by Uranos. Kronos and the “good guys” won, remaining on Earth, while Uranos and his followers were exiled to Titan.

Now, Titan should sound familiar if you followed our friend Thanos’ story through MCU Phases 1-3. Yup, Thanos is an Eternal, born to a Titan leader.

Unlike their Titan-counterparts, the Eternals back on Earth look like humans.